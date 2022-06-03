 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Schools, hospitals, churches, whatever. Good guy not found   (abc7.com) divider line
A_Flying_Toaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Where is your god now?
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA  "The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of the Cornerstone Church,"

Did they close the door to the parking lot? I've been told that proper door control will keep us safe.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The good guys are not coming.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

A_Flying_Toaster: Where is your god now?


All the people in that so-called church must be sinners or JEEBUS would've protected them from the bullets.

/I just threw up a little typing that out
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BLOOD FOR THE BLOOD GOD!
Fark user image
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This happened because they took prayer out of church or something.
 
Blahbbs [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe we've got the order wrong...  Let's try Prayers and Thoughts this time.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

edmo: The good guys are not coming.


Well the shooter killed himself, does that make him the good guy as well as the bad guy? It's very confusing who's who in situations like that.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
3 dead, even counting the shooter?
Fark user image
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

edmo: The good guys are not coming.


The gun humping good guys ARE cumming.  That's a big part of the problem.  Oh, and they think the bad guys with guns are the good guys with guns.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
We're going to have bipartisan gun control this time guys, we promise.

Fark user image
 
willabr
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Thoughts and prayers requested
 
Maud Dib [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm guessing another incel goober who thinks women should be required to have sex with him.
My daughter carries a blade to deal with idiots like this.
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Weaver95: BLOOD FOR THE BLOOD GOD!
Fark user image image 425x310


SKULLS FOR THE SKULL THRONE!

/did you even look at that mountain of skulls?
 
shinji3i
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

A_Flying_Toaster: Where is your god now?


Still trapped in the timeless void until he escapes and initiates the Dagor Dagorath...apropos of nothing, anybody want a free ring?
 
Cheron
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Modest proposal, we need to locate gun shops near schools, hospitals and churches. Guns can already easily available but sometimes you have to drive over twenty minutes to buy one. If the shops are a two minute walk pastors, teachers and doctors can walk past the cowering police, buy a gun and be the good guy.
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm sure this will all be fixed as soon as they allow prayer in churches.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: 3 dead, even counting the shooter?
Fark user image image 500x327


That was the reaction to the hospital shooting too.

pbs.twimg.com
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Well, they get to meet Jeebus sooner, so that's nice...
 
mediaho
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Once you have a gun, you're not a good guy. #ACAB

Of course, it just plays into the twisted and tribal conservative mindset that there are no good or bad actions, only good or bad people, irrespective of their actions. A "good" person (someone from their in-group) is good even when they do bad things and a "bad" person (everyone in the out-group) is bad, even when they do good things.
 
groppet
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Where are the good guys with the guns? Seems to be the big talking point.
 
pxsteel
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: 3 dead, even counting the shooter?
Fark user image 500x327


This is good because there are only so many dead enders out there
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

edmo: The good guys are not coming.


Only if you elect good guys.
 
Maud Dib [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

A_Flying_Toaster: Where is your god now?


Wandering around in Norway??
Fark user image
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Schools, hospitals, churches, whatever. Good guy not found

When fast reading, I read that as "God not found"
 
El_Dan
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Sad. Curious to see the details, pretty sure Cornerstone Church at least used to be associated with a certain cult-like student group at Iowa State, and probably still is.
 
Zombie DJ
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Now is not the time to politicize this.....
 
FarkOf40000Years
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user image


I'm not saying they don't exist, just that there's not enough evidence.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
memegenerator.net
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: edmo: The good guys are not coming.

Well the shooter killed himself, does that make him the good guy as well as the bad guy? It's very confusing who's who in situations like that.


Just shoot anyone holding a gun, eventually the problem will sort itself
 
Flogirl
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This state sucks and is run by republican f*cks. I'm over it. I want to move, and am looking at other opportunities, but it takes time. Covid Kim can go have her thoughts and prayers. She is a sh*t governor-in my opinion-and deserves to be voted out.
 
revelcoot
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: 3 dead, even counting the shooter?
Fark user image image 500x327


Thought the same thing.  Aren't mass shootings considered to be 4 or more victims?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Men murdering women (I assume this will turn out to be her husband, ex-husband, boyfriend, ex-boyfriend) is something that concerns gun humpers and police even less than murdered children.

I mean, he only killed 2 people. That hardly counts as a mass shooting. In fact, it happens nearly every day, so ... what's the big deal?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

A_Flying_Toaster: Where is your god now?


Probably rethinking His decision to give us free will.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Grungehamster: We're going to have bipartisan gun control this time guys, we promise.

Fark user image image 425x420


Oh boy! I hope tax cuts are involved somehow!
 
Maud Dib [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

HerptheDerp: Aussie_As: edmo: The good guys are not coming.

Well the shooter killed himself, does that make him the good guy as well as the bad guy? It's very confusing who's who in situations like that.

Just shoot anyone holding a gun, eventually the problem will sort itself


Yeah, no.
https://www.mercurynews.com/2021/11/09/no-charges-in-cops-mistaken-killing-of-man-who-stopped-active-shooter
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
No good guys.  No bad guys.

Just a bunch of guys.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Cheron: Modest proposal, we need to locate gun shops near schools, hospitals and churches. Guns can already easily available but sometimes you have to drive over twenty minutes to buy one. If the shops are a two minute walk pastors, teachers and doctors can walk past the cowering police, buy a gun and be the good guy.


We could set some up beside Planned Parenthood offices, too. That way no one has to be left out.
 
jlee4677
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Flogirl: This state sucks and is run by republican f*cks. I'm over it. I want to move, and am looking at other opportunities, but it takes time. Covid Kim can go have her thoughts and prayers. She is a sh*t governor-in my opinion-and deserves to be voted out.


It used to be a purple state, there was an equal chance that the governor could be republican or democrat and we had both a republican and democrat as senators. Now the rural rednecks have taken over and even Grassley who was a moderate 20 years ago is kissing Trumps butt.
 
kling_klang_bed
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

A_Flying_Toaster: Where is your god now?


Fark user image
 
AxL sANe
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Found the Good Guy!  Not sure it will help however...

Fark user image
 
Derek Force
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Is there anywhere in the US I dont have to worry about being shot at? 

I dont go to church and try to avoid hospitals...  I do have to go to school today to help Mrs Force wrap pretzels for the kids.   Wish me luck!
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm waiting for the David Attenborough special on that rare species.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
To be fair, many faith groups do not allow firearms on their property. There are thousands upon thousands of faith groups of all kinds across the nation. Despite what the media, who loves reporting on and sucking up to evangelical terrorists would have us all believe, MOST of them are not far-right wing, fascist nutjobs.

In 23 years of attending my place of worship, we've had one person bring a firearm. The teen religious education class were discussing gun control when a 14 year old spoke to say "I have my gun with me all the time. I've got it right now." The R.E. teacher told the teen that she would need to speak to him after class. She explained that he could not bring the firearm any more. They had a person whom he really liked and trusted greet him each Sunday and ask him to turn out his pockets for a month or two to be sure that he listened.

I don't know whether the R.E. teacher reported it to the teen's parents. Many teenagers find our place of worship on their own. They turn up on foot, on a bicycle, or an uber. They attend for years without any of us meeting a parent. The parents we do meet are often shocked that the teen has been disappearing to worship every Sunday morning. The teens go away to college and often we never see them again. A few come back to announce an engagement or married with kids of their own -- often after an absence of a decade or more.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Grungehamster: We're going to have bipartisan gun control this time guys, we promise.

Fark user image 425x420


Interesting that in other places around the world, when this happens, ONE TIME is "enough", not hundreds and hundreds
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: A_Flying_Toaster: Where is your god now?

Probably rethinking His decision to give us free will.


Actually we went and took it. That's what started this whole mess in the first place.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Derek Force: Is there anywhere in the US I dont have to worry about being shot at?


No, you can't even go to an ONION FESTIVAL, a farking Onion Festival, without risk of being shot in the United States of America.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.
 
kling_klang_bed
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Derek Force: Is there anywhere in the US I dont have to worry about being shot at?


An NRA rally.

Fark user image
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user image


11 years old and still relevant.
 
