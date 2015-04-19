 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   LA is suddenly gasping for water. "What horticulturist designed these rules?" says man running out of water   (yahoo.com) divider line
54
    More: News, Los Angeles, Outdoor water-use restriction, Grass, Drought, Drought in Australia, unprecedented water restrictions, Water, new rules  
•       •       •

1069 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jun 2022 at 6:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



54 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
MagicChicken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I blame Hollis Mulwray.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Forget it, Jake.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Thousands of HOA Karens demand to talk to the manager.
 
mavexe
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That one guy has a point about almonds.
 
Bslim
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
" when lawns turned brown and.."
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What's the venn diagram look like for people that complain about water restrictions after not doing anything to conserve water and people that complain about high gas prices that drive gas guzzlers?
 
ZaphodTheSmall
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Why do rich desert dwellers insist on having their garden look English? Oh right.
 
Bslim
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ZaphodTheSmall: Why do rich desert dwellers insist on having their garden look English? Oh right.


As a society we deserve every bit of comeuppance planet earth is going to reap upon us.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Limiting watering lawns to 2 days a week is unprecedented?  And people are upset about it?  I think I can see why there's such a water shortage.
 
Jensaarai
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Isn't this the same city that took its main river and turned it into a glorified drainage ditch?
 
Muta
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

BlippityBleep: Limiting watering lawns to 2 days a week is unprecedented?  And people are upset about it?  I think I can see why there's such a water shortage.


I never water my lawn and we don't have water shortages where I live.  I see a correlation.
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The grass used to be "the pride of the block," she said

What an empty, vapid existence you must lead if your grass is a source of pride.
 
snowshovel
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
And Thursday is why every Californian will eventually move out to Texas or Florida to escape the choking oppression.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Which is why I am thankful for living next to the Great Lakes. I think they hit a record high a couple of years ago.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fake drought!  Well you are farked Cali.
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: Which is why I am thankful for living next to the Great Lakes. I think they hit a record high a couple of years ago.


They did, but they've lost two feet of water since then.

https://www.fox17online.com/news/local-news/great-lakes-water-levels-are-two-feet-lower-than-records-set-in-2020
 
ar393
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: Which is why I am thankful for living next to the Great Lakes. I think they hit a record high a couple of years ago.


I thought that was due to tectonic rebound... Not actually because there is more water
 
Fourstring
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The Weekend Baker: The grass used to be "the pride of the block," she said

What an empty, vapid existence you must lead if your grass is a source of pride.


The article already said Los Angeles.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Next year the rain will wash the whole dried out basin into the sea.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Don't bring your problems to the east.  Remember, we have killer humidity here.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

The Weekend Baker: The grass used to be "the pride of the block," she said

What an empty, vapid existence you must lead if your grass is a source of pride.


Not once did any of her neighbors, in all the years that she lived there, envy her lawn.  They probably complemented her on it, as one does, but then promptly forgot about it once she and it were out of sight.

That is the thing about putting your pride into material things.  You invest a lot into having them as tokens about how great you are, and while people may say nice things about them, or even think they are cool, at the end of the day they make less of an impression on others than a really clever bumper sticker or a funny meme on the internet. 

Have stuff because it is practical, or because you enjoy it, not because you are trying to impress the neighbors and you will find yourself enjoying the stuff you do have a whole lot more.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
And the usual suspects, i.e. Republicans, are in complete denial and see it as a liberal plot to ruin their curb appeal.

Christ these people are assholes.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Summoner101: What's the venn diagram look like for people that complain about water restrictions after not doing anything to conserve water and people that complain about high gas prices that drive gas guzzlers?


A circle
 
Ostman
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The climate is shifting because we didn't deal with carbon emissions in time, and likely can't be stopped now.
It's not a persistent drought, you just live in a more arid area now, sorry.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The comment about almonds, grapes, and pot is pretty fair. The volume of water saved from cutting off his rose bushes is pretty inconsequential compared to what you can save by dialing back overworked agriculture.
 
kukukupo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Move to where the water is.
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
As an aside, COLO data centers drink water like its going out of style. As the drought gets worse, expect IT prices to rise as well.
Air conditioning is expensive. Can't have computers without it tho.
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: The comment about almonds, grapes, and pot is pretty fair. The volume of water saved from cutting off his rose bushes is pretty inconsequential compared to what you can save by dialing back overworked agriculture.


Don't forget the IT industry. We drink water just as fast as the farmers. Maybe even faster.
 
kindms
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: The Weekend Baker: The grass used to be "the pride of the block," she said

What an empty, vapid existence you must lead if your grass is a source of pride.

Not once did any of her neighbors, in all the years that she lived there, envy her lawn.  They probably complemented her on it, as one does, but then promptly forgot about it once she and it were out of sight.

That is the thing about putting your pride into material things.  You invest a lot into having them as tokens about how great you are, and while people may say nice things about them, or even think they are cool, at the end of the day they make less of an impression on others than a really clever bumper sticker or a funny meme on the internet. 

Have stuff because it is practical, or because you enjoy it, not because you are trying to impress the neighbors and you will find yourself enjoying the stuff you do have a whole lot more.


Having a nice lawn is hard work and lots of people enjoy working outside

Taking pride in that effort is normal

I have been trying to make my lawn nice because I want it to look nice. I don't care what my neighbors think. It's just a bonus when they say nice things. But I also don't live in a place where water restrictions are an issue and I never water my lawn
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The Weekend Baker: Pointy Tail of Satan: Which is why I am thankful for living next to the Great Lakes. I think they hit a record high a couple of years ago.

They did, but they've lost two feet of water since then.

https://www.fox17online.com/news/local-news/great-lakes-water-levels-are-two-feet-lower-than-records-set-in-2020


Mostly because rain has gone back to normal that that polar vortex didn't make us it's biatch for 3 weeks in a row for 2 years, finally. Normal is fine.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Why isn't anyone recycling wash water from the shower, sink, and washing machine? A few pipe adjustments and a filter could save a lot of water.

Probably some rule about it being "unsanitary" even though it's filled with soap.
 
Bslim
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So lets...lets just look in awe at American Exceptional Stupidity.
Soooo you have a desert or desert adjacent environment, right? Limited water resources, right?
What do the STUPIDEST MOTHERF*CKERS ON THE PLANET DO?
"Let's surround our dwellings with a useless weed that requires constant watering!"

BRILLIANT!
 
Sleeper_agent [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm going to love this thread.

People who have lawns... they water them EXTREME RAIN FOREST amounts of water. (lawns are grassland). It's insane. They should be removed from making any property management decisions.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

amigafin: Why isn't anyone recycling wash water from the shower, sink, and washing machine? A few pipe adjustments and a filter could save a lot of water.

Probably some rule about it being "unsanitary" even though it's filled with soap.


Came here to say that.  The water from those should be run to a holding tank and used as the primary source for the toilet.  The excess consumption of materials is finally catching up with the hubris of those in The Land of Plenty.
 
Muta
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Weaver95: As an aside, COLO data centers drink water like its going out of style. As the drought gets worse, expect IT prices to rise as well.
Air conditioning is expensive. Can't have computers without it tho.


Data centers can easily be moved.  Move the COLO data centers to Davenport, Iowa and you'll have access plenty of water, a real nice and under rated community and reasonable cost of living.

Weaver95: Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: The comment about almonds, grapes, and pot is pretty fair. The volume of water saved from cutting off his rose bushes is pretty inconsequential compared to what you can save by dialing back overworked agriculture.

Don't forget the IT industry. We drink water just as fast as the farmers. Maybe even faster.


You piss it out almost as much as you drink so it really isn't much of a net loss.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Lawns are the most bourgeois, "let's imitate the really rich" thing ever.
It is a statement that one can throw away resources on a purely decorative feature.

So yeah.
Let the lawn owners eat cake.
 
DaMannimal
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Was thinking about this walking my dog at 4 30 this morning here in FL.  The median had water sprinklers going off.  Three hours before just concluded a massive rain storm.  Was just wondering what the purpose of it was.  I see the occasional house with them too and it's like it makes your grass a shade darker green? Is that necessary?

Of course Florida has unlimited grey water pretty much so whatever floats your boat.
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

snowshovel: And Thursday is why every Californian will eventually move out to Texas or Florida to escape the choking oppression.


Worse; they will bring the same types of ass~shat attitudes with them and the cycle of killing the Goose which lays the Golden Eggs will continue!

Stay away from Colorado please; State's Full, mountain lion out front should have told you!
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
forget the Pacific Northwest, you want water?  Come to the Atlantic Northeast!  We have more water than we know what to do with it.  Our reservoirs are brimming, the other day it came down in buckets for an hour straight.  The ground is completely saturated.  It keeps coming. The problem is it's too much water and the flooding it brings.  I can't remember the last time I didn't flush when it was yellow.
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Bslim: So lets...lets just look in awe at American Exceptional Stupidity.
Soooo you have a desert or desert adjacent environment, right? Limited water resources, right?
What do the STUPIDEST MOTHERF*CKERS ON THE PLANET DO?
"Let's surround our dwellings with a useless weed that requires constant watering!"

BRILLIANT!


Just look at Las Vegas for sheer stupidity as far as water issues and consumption.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This summers fashion 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: This summers fashion [Fark user image image 425x653]


I would totally take their water, if you know what I mean, and I think you do.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

DaMannimal: Was thinking about this walking my dog at 4 30 this morning here in FL.  The median had water sprinklers going off.  Three hours before just concluded a massive rain storm.  Was just wondering what the purpose of it was.  I see the occasional house with them too and it's like it makes your grass a shade darker green? Is that necessary?

Of course Florida has unlimited grey water pretty much so whatever floats your boat.


Some people don't have working rain sensors to turn off the sprinklers
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: The comment about almonds, grapes, and pot is pretty fair. The volume of water saved from cutting off his rose bushes is pretty inconsequential compared to what you can save by dialing back overworked agriculture.

Don't forget the IT industry. We drink water just as fast as the farmers. Maybe even faster.


Next Million Dollar idea will be to use sea water or 1/2 Clean grey water for cooling ( not palatable water)!

Locate your co-lo farms by the Sea!
 
phamwaa
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Feel_the_velvet: Don't bring your problems to the east.  Remember, we have killer humidity here.


They want to pipe the Great Lakes out there.
https://www.freep.com/story/news/local/2015/04/19/michigan-great-lakes-water/25965121/
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Lawns are stupid. Quadrupey so in the desert.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Summoner101: What's the venn diagram look like for people that complain about water restrictions after not doing anything to conserve water and people that complain about high gas prices that drive gas guzzlers?


It's as if nothing's changed since I moved away from Southern California thirty freaking years ago.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Laobaojun: Lawns are the most bourgeois, "let's imitate the really rich" thing ever.
It is a statement that one can throw away resources on a purely decorative feature.

So yeah.
Let the lawn owners eat cake.


Maybe a well manicured lawn.

I cut gras with a mower. I throw seed to cover bare spots that were gouged out from fallen tree bramches from the previous fall/winter clean-up.

The amount of lazy "keep the city off my ass" is not what someone paying a lawn service $300 a week to maintain. No water sprinklers on timers, just whatever nature decides to give it.

A garden would benalmost infinitely more work and more money to properly maintain than the ground cover that takes care of itself besides mowing.

But I don't live in a desert.
 
dryknife
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"You can lead a horticulture but you can't make her think."

-Dorothy Parker
 
wouldestous
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
saw a graphic that showed how many states had a smaller population than los angeles county. it was most of them.
i speculate that a reckoning is coming.
 
Displayed 50 of 54 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.