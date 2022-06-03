 Skip to content
(WRAL)   Cop thinks back to his training, decides "Go ahead, motherfarker, do it" is the best response to the guy who has already thrown molotov cocktails at two police cars and is holding another   (wral.com) divider line
12YearBid [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wow, that guy is so nonchalant as he goes about his business of torching the police cars. He doesn't hurry. He just goes about throwing Molotov cocktails as if it some some common mundane chore. If I were to throw an incendiary at an officer, I would not calmly turn my back and walk away to prepare another one. Who does that?
That cat had ice water for blood. Obviously bat shiat nuts, but hey, incredible testicular fortitude should be acknowledged when it happens.

Here's to you Mr. Throw-away-my-life-in-a-futile-gesture-guy, you are gone, but you shall always live on in teh interwebs.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My training was to sit inside the car until the cocktails cease. They won't blow you up like a 70s movie. They burn out.
You won't get hurt if you stay in the vehicle and the only threat is the Molotov.
Once they are out of burning bottles, then you may exit the vehicle and discuss the bad day they are having, and no one should get hurt.

Of course, nowadays, the use of force training is peppered with newbies asking when can they up the use of force, then figuring out how to escalate every step until lethal force is "justified"

Rather than asking how to de-escalate  each step.

Deescalation is harder. It requires critical thinking, confrontational analysis, and psychology.
Working an already unhinged person into a corner and shooting them like a piece of vermin is easy.

Lazy cops.
Deadly cops.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Egg the civilian on so you have a reason to shoot?
 
Fano
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size

Was this the officer?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Merltech: Egg the civilian on so you have a reason to shoot?


Molotov cocktails aren't made out of eggs.
 
elkboy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
He was gettin' too old for that shiat
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm assuming he just wanted to shoot someone, you know, like all the cool cops do.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Isn't standard training for all cops at scene to empty their service weapons on the suspect?
 
treesloth [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They need to take that guy to the House of Particular Individuals.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
tuxq
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I don't know what the cocktail-thrower expected...
 
Fano
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Isn't standard training for all cops at scene to empty their service weapons on the suspect?


brb gotta go empty my service weapon
 
Arachnophobe
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
an approaching officer ran towards Rodriguez-Nunez, drawing his gun and shouting, "Go ahead. Go ahead, mother (expletive). Do it. Do it. Do it. Go (expletive) ahead. Go right (expletive) ahead. Go ahead mother (expletive). Do it. Do it ... Give me the go ahead."

....

Body camera 1 shows the perspective of a police officer approaching the scene, where smoke can be seen across the parking lot that appears to be coming from a police vehicle that had already taken damage.
"Don't do anymore!" shouts the officer. "Don't do it! Don't do it, bro!"

SOP for the cops, two of them screaming opposing orders, then execute him for 'not complying'.

Also, 30 rounds at the one guy? No, not excessive AT ALL.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: I'm assuming he just wanted to shoot someone, you know, like all the cool cops do.


He probably had the best questionable-consent sex of his life that night, as David Grossman, "Killology" professor, teaches.
 
bthom37
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Isn't standard training for all cops at scene to empty their service weapons on the suspect?


Not just the suspect!  Innocent bystanders, birds flying overhead, that tree that was DEFINITELY talking shiat earlier, dogs, other cops, their own cop car, schoolchildren being held hostage by a school shooter, etc.

Nothing is safe when cops open fire.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: My training was to sit inside the car until the cocktails cease. They won't blow you up like a 70s movie. They burn out.
You won't get hurt if you stay in the vehicle and the only threat is the Molotov.
Once they are out of burning bottles, then you may exit the vehicle and discuss the bad day they are having, and no one should get hurt.

Of course, nowadays, the use of force training is peppered with newbies asking when can they up the use of force, then figuring out how to escalate every step until lethal force is "justified"

Rather than asking how to de-escalate  each step.

Deescalation is harder. It requires critical thinking, confrontational analysis, and psychology.
Working an already unhinged person into a corner and shooting them like a piece of vermin is easy.

Lazy cops.
Deadly cops.


Weren't Ukrainians destroying tanks tanks with molotov cocktails?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

bthom37: KarmicDisaster: Isn't standard training for all cops at scene to empty their service weapons on the suspect?

Not just the suspect!  Innocent bystanders, birds flying overhead, that tree that was DEFINITELY talking shiat earlier, dogs, other cops, their own cop car, schoolchildren being held hostage by a school shooter, etc.

Nothing is safe when cops open fire.


A good example is the 2012 Empire State building shooting where although the cops eventually killed the suspect, they also shot 9 bystanders as they fired their weapons until empty.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Fano: [c.tenor.com image 498x214] [View Full Size image _x_]
Was this the officer?


No, it was this guy.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: Merltech: Egg the civilian on so you have a reason to shoot?

Molotov cocktails aren't made out of eggs.


I think he means the cops should have thrown eggs at the suspect instead of shooting him.


/mmmm crispy bacon and eggs.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Typical cops.

They show up, yell conflicting commands, then when the suspect complies with one of those instructions, they shoot him anyway.

// wouldn't it be nice if being a roided-up hothead doucheface peace officer who makes a dangerous situation WORSE with their contributions could get reprimanded or disciplined?
// but that would establish trust in police and policing, and we can't have people thinking they can trust the cops
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: bthom37: KarmicDisaster: Isn't standard training for all cops at scene to empty their service weapons on the suspect?

Not just the suspect!  Innocent bystanders, birds flying overhead, that tree that was DEFINITELY talking shiat earlier, dogs, other cops, their own cop car, schoolchildren being held hostage by a school shooter, etc.

Nothing is safe when cops open fire.

A good example is the 2012 Empire State building shooting where although the cops eventually killed the suspect, they also shot 9 bystanders as they fired their weapons until empty.


And not so much as a reprimand for either of them.  If you and I did the same in the same situation we would be spending decades in prison.

Actually, it's NYC so if you or I hit only the murderer while defending ourselves we'd spend decades in prison anyway.
 
Gough [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

big pig peaches: vudukungfu: My training was to sit inside the car until the cocktails cease. They won't blow you up like a 70s movie. They burn out.
You won't get hurt if you stay in the vehicle and the only threat is the Molotov.
Once they are out of burning bottles, then you may exit the vehicle and discuss the bad day they are having, and no one should get hurt.

Of course, nowadays, the use of force training is peppered with newbies asking when can they up the use of force, then figuring out how to escalate every step until lethal force is "justified"

Rather than asking how to de-escalate  each step.

Deescalation is harder. It requires critical thinking, confrontational analysis, and psychology.
Working an already unhinged person into a corner and shooting them like a piece of vermin is easy.

Lazy cops.
Deadly cops.

Weren't Ukrainians destroying tanks tanks with molotov cocktails?


I think the Ukrainians have been using the Classic version:  glass bottle/ flaming rag wick.  Extra credit if you add some diesel and detergent, AKA "BLM Napalm".

Throwing cups of gas is a rookie move.

PS. The response time on the part of the LEOs seemed lengthy, bordering on "Texan".
 
