 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   143 sheep killed fleeing from wolves in southwestern Idaho. Almost gross   (msn.com) divider line
7
    More: Scary, MSN  
•       •       •

102 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jun 2022 at 4:10 AM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
+1 for headline, subby
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Can I cosplay as a wolf and hunt down some Idahoans? Those nazi-abiding assholes need to live under constant threat of sharp teeth ripping into their necks, IMHO.
 
whr21
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Wolves hunting for sport?
 
sensitive yet dangerous
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So basically the sheep were oversized lemmings at this point. Stampeeded into a gully and suffocated under their own mass. It's morbidity funny. If only the wolves had planned this the whole pack would eat like kings for a week at least.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

whr21: Wolves hunting for sport?


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Surplus_killing

Although maybe these wolves seem to have realized that THAT many sheep dead at once is going to bring angry hoomans their way pretty darn quick, so they cheesed it.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The wolves have rediscovered the buffalo jump.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.