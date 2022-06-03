 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(14 News Evansville)   Discovery of secret hole leads to discovery of prohibition era items   (14news.com) divider line
17
    More: Spiffy, Evansville, Indiana, Secret passage, Vanderburgh County, Indiana, Trapdoor, Copyright, A Great Way to Care, Southwestern Indiana, Secret places  
•       •       •

1387 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jun 2022 at 7:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smurfnazi420
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: [i.ytimg.com image 480x360]


Came for Geraldo.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smurfnazi420: johnny_vegas: [i.ytimg.com image 480x360]

Came for Geraldo.


Ewww.

I mean, you do you.

But, ewwww
 
arrogantbastich [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smurfnazi420: johnny_vegas: [i.ytimg.com image 480x360]

Came for Geraldo.


I came for jokes about your Mom's disused and dusty tunnel.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they play their cards right, they can make it as big a tourist attraction as the Tunnels of Moose Jaw!
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They don't know what to do with it?  Well that's obvious. Stock it with supplies for the zombie apocalypse.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prohibited things in the secret hole? I've seen that video already.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: [i.ytimg.com image 480x360]


Yeah should have added "Suck it Geraldo" when i submitted this. Crap.
 
buntz [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
...if you can find my car keys we can drive outta this place!!!!
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Secret Hole" is the name of my 311 cover band and, remember, call before you dig.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Usually stories like this are part of a press release for a new book.  The place they "discover" has been a rumor for decades by the locals.
 
Katwang
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The shop owner kept hearing someone trying to whistle and calling for Precious.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
There are a lot of Ohio River towns that have those storage holes.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Smurfnazi420: johnny_vegas: [i.ytimg.com image 480x360]

Came for Geraldo.

I came for jokes about your Mom's disused and dusty tunnel.


It's not a secret if everybody's in on it.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 425x282]


I didn't know they ever actually found that.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.