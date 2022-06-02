 Skip to content
(CBS Philadelphia)   Traveling by air these days is more like taking the bus. Really
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
You can already do that without having to go through the airport.
 
Maybe you should drive [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I flew American Airlines today.  It was a complete clusterfark.  The good news is I got to see parts of the country I didn't anticipate seeing when I set out on my journey.  I can't wait to see how they can foul up bus service.

Yeah, username checks out and all.  That thought ran through my head several times as I unexpectedly found myself in South Carolina.
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This sounds like they want to combine the shiattiest part of travelling by air, i.e., the TSA with the shiattiest part of travelling by bus, i.e., the bus
 
robodog
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: You can already do that without having to go through the airport.


Yes, but once they get it working with TSA you'll be screened at the small airport and be inside the TSA checkpoint at Philadelphia. Also I assume they'll be responsible for luggage and missed connecting flights where if you took a commercial bus company you'd be SOL if you missed a flight due to a crash, weather, etc.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
PHL has a 12k ft runway and 600 ops per day, whereas ACY has a 10k runway and 118 ops per day. PHL is overall the bigger, busier airport, and Atlantic City is probably drying up as a destination to fly to because casinos are everywhere. So it's basically a dedicated casino bus from someplace that can fill more airplanes, more consistently. It's not that bad a drive, but if you're just going to the casinos might as well skip the car rental counter. It's just AA branded, operated by a (presumably) competent company.

This is almost a throwback to a period in the 1960s when a Londoner could check in at a terminal away from Heathrow, ride to the airport, then skip parking or the expense of a cab, long before they connected the Underground. Just looking at DFW, perhaps a similar service from communities 90-120 miles away could revive the buses and trim the trip planning cost of having to work in the cost to park.

/although the various mass transit services chipped in for light rail to the airport right before they cut the buses to the quick.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I've taken advantage of a similar arrangement in Madison, Wisconsin and Portland, Maine.  Both of those cities have their own (small) airports with limited service, but also bus companies that run service to and from the megahub airport in the nearest big city (Chicago O'Hare and Boston Logan, respectively).  Although in those cases the buses aren't run by the airport but by a separate company, and you don't go through security first.  But it's worked pretty well for me all of the times I've done it, and it is absolutely better than driving and parking yourself.
 
