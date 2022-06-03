 Skip to content
(NPR)   Kuna faili kwenye keki   (npr.org) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sure buddy. And letting them eat might let them build up their strength to escape.
 
Fano
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Kuch be bakwass
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Ah, yes, of course, Spanish, the most obscure of languages.

Swahili I can see.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
isonpray eakbray atay ivefay, ingbray ivshay
 
foo monkey
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
ToasterRadio
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
ooo eee ooo ah ah, ting tang walla walla bing bang
 
TomDooley
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"When it's in a language that we don't have the ability to read ourselves and understand exactly what it is that we're looking for, we're not able to allow it in," he added.

I'm sure the OED will be next. Because who the hell understands British.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The law was written to give prisons enough leeway to avoid coming to court constantly..And of course,
the prisons have taken that leeway and run roughshod with it to make the cruelty the point.
The prison leadership essentially elevates any issue to maximum concern level. Instead of actually
thinking things through..For instance, how many times in history has this scenario actually happened?
If, in 200ish years of Michigan having prisons, the answer is zero,t he chance of it happening now, is probably nearly zero also..

What if some of the prisoners they are so worried about already speak a language most of the guards don't understand? They could teach others the language and do exactly what you fear too..
I would bet you anything that there are at least two prisoners that speak Farsi or Arabic or Tagalog
in that prison system...Do they lock them in solitary 24/7 because the redneck guards that barely speak
English are scared of rebellion?  So WTF is banning books going to change?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ToasterRadio: ooo eee ooo ah ah, ting tang walla walla bing bang


Eep opp ork ah-ah.  :-)
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: The law was written to give prisons enough leeway to avoid coming to court constantly..And of course,
the prisons have taken that leeway and run roughshod with it to make the cruelty the point.
The prison leadership essentially elevates any issue to maximum concern level. Instead of actually
thinking things through..For instance, how many times in history has this scenario actually happened?
If, in 200ish years of Michigan having prisons, the answer is zero,t he chance of it happening now, is probably nearly zero also..

What if some of the prisoners they are so worried about already speak a language most of the guards don't understand? They could teach others the language and do exactly what you fear too..
I would bet you anything that there are at least two prisoners that speak Farsi or Arabic or Tagalog
in that prison system...Do they lock them in solitary 24/7 because the redneck guards that barely speak
English are scared of rebellion?  So WTF is banning books going to change?


Eh, it happens more often than not.  Of course, it's quicker and easier just to come up with your own slang/code to do it in.  Pretty much the primary purpose of slang is to have some shared way of communicating that authority figures can't understand, whether parents or teachers or police or prison guards, which is why it changes so often.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My hovercraft is full of eels.

Drop your panties Sir William! I cannot wait until lunchtime.
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"When it's in a language that we don't have the ability to read ourselves and understand exactly what it is that we're looking for, we're not able to allow it in," he added.

So the bible is out too ?
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: isonpray eakbray atay ivefay, ingbray ivshay


That's surprisingly harder to read than hear.
 
