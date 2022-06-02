 Skip to content
(CBS News)   California might need to switch to Brawndo   (cbsnews.com) divider line
    California, Water crisis, mandatory water cutbacks, Water, Water resources, Precipitation, Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, Southern California  
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Brawndo won't keep the golf courses green, or the pools filled.
 
Kornchex [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Or maybe you people could lay off the farking almond milk.

We should all agree that almonds use water like all other crops (1 to 3 gallons per one almond plus shell and hull, to be exact). Almonds are permanent crops with large upfront costs. Therefore, planting almonds locks in future water demand, which could create more contention between other stakeholders.

Or we could maybe not have tens of millions of people living in a desert, etc.

Hurry up with the fusion already!
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Damn, Brawndo, you're gonna be in high demand
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But it's got what plants crave.
 
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tonight is going to be "the night of 1,001 comment notifications"
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You don hafta drinkes deh Brawdo. Ah gotza better thing that you canna drink.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hay can they distill pool water?

/
fark pool owners.
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
News flash!: State bordering ocean is short on water.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Guess they didn't pray enough.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Pools can be repurposed.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Golf courses could also be converted to housing lots.
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

/
fark pool owners.


Pool water is needed for fighting the fires. Just so you know.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

I'm praying my loquat tree can get by on once a month water sessions while I let my backyard lawn die the death it richly deserves.
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Well that was a salty comment.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Pools can be repurposed.

Golf courses could also be converted to housing lots.


The dead golf course ---> condos thing is happening in my neighborhood already. At least 2 dead courses in a five mile radius, and good riddance.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I think we hoarded all the water for the West Coast up here in Washington state.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dodo David
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Water water everywhere but not a drop to drink.
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Seriously, tho. "Invert" the golf courses. The majority of the course would be composed of a decomposed (I suppose) granite surface, with many sand traps. There would be small spots of "turf" or astroturf for the putting to happen. Hi fives like slappin' and Bob Dylan is a fine chap'n ain't it great that no one tries to imitate the man.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
By the way, is Nestle still getting that sweetheart water deal?

Nearly 50 billion cubic metres (13 trillion gallons) of water is used in California each year. Nestlé uses less than 4 million cubic metres (1 billion gallons) in all its operations. We operate five bottled water plants (out of 108 in the state) and four food plants.

One billion gallons?  pffffft.  Sorry I asked.
 
Flint Largechest
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
We're going to need to do a bit more than 'water outdoor plants once a week' FFS.
People act like this drought will magically disappear next week. For 20 years now.....

Planets changin' folks. The moose out front should told ya.....
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Pools can be repurposed.

Golf courses could also be converted to housing lots.

The dead golf course ---> condos thing is happening in my neighborhood already. At least 2 dead courses in a five mile radius, and good riddance.


I've never known a golf course yet whose tenants have blasted their music all night while smoking the marihuana until the rape happens. No, I think I'll keep with the one sport that has been proven to reduce rage and the ensuing murders.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

I'm praying my loquat tree can get by on once a month water sessions while I let my backyard lawn die the death it richly deserves.


Good stuff!
bestchinesemedicines.comView Full Size
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
B-b-b-but the Almonds!!!!
 
Spermbot
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Pools can be repurposed.

Golf courses could also be converted to housing lots.


In Stockton, a newly progressive mayor, Michael Tubbs, proposed that very thing.  The backlash from that ass-backward, cow town was swift and furious.  He had to settle for making it self-funding/privatizing it. He was a one-term mayor.
 
Azz
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Forget it Jake
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Pools can be repurposed.

Golf courses could also be converted to housing lots.

In Stockton, a newly progressive mayor, Michael Tubbs, proposed that very thing.  The backlash from that ass-backward, cow town was swift and furious.  He had to settle for making it self-funding/privatizing it. He was a one-term mayor.


I thought Vacaville was the cow town...
 
mononymous
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Pools can be repurposed.

Golf courses could also be converted to housing lots.

The dead golf course ---> condos thing is happening in my neighborhood already. At least 2 dead courses in a five mile radius, and good riddance.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
God Save The Desert Almonds!
 
jaerik
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

What's funny is that California has, on numerous occasions, proposed building a pipeline/aqueduct at our expense and buying the extra water off you (and Oregon) for pretty much whatever price you want. We already have all the infrastructure to get it from NorCal to the rest of the state. But WA/OR voters have basically told us repeatedly to go f--k ourselves, so it hasn't come up for a couple decades again.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I admit I'm ignorant about this topic but why don't the companies that grow almonds just grow them where the resources are more abundant and not a strain?
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

I'm praying my loquat tree can get by on once a month water sessions while I let my backyard lawn die the death it richly deserves.


I cant get my daughters to eat a loquat, they think they are super strange and weird.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Pools can be repurposed.

Golf courses could also be converted to housing lots.

In Stockton, a newly progressive mayor, Michael Tubbs, proposed that very thing.  The backlash from that ass-backward, cow town was swift and furious.  He had to settle for making it self-funding/privatizing it. He was a one-term mayor.

I thought Vacaville was the cow town...


There was a nearby earthquake this morning, a 4.1. So, today it's Milk Shake Town.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

What's funny is that California has, on numerous occasions, proposed building a pipeline/aqueduct at our expense and buying the extra water off you (and Oregon) for pretty much whatever price you want. We already have all the infrastructure to get it from NorCal to the rest of the state. But WA/OR voters have basically told us repeatedly to go f--k ourselves, so it hasn't come up for a couple decades again.


GOOD.  You farkers sat pretty while taking water from another state and didn't get reductions/restrictions like the farking state the water came from until just a couple of years ago.  California is a state of excess, and water shortages are just another symptom.  So glad your state is racing to build up yet another agricultural business (weed).
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Didn't they just vote down a desalination plant.. hmmmm.

And really 2 8 minute lawn watering a week... in California.  For what size area.   For a half acre it's about 1 minute per zone of just enough to get the grass wet before it all evaporates
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The water is all being diverted!!
 
Mock26
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Does that apply to golf courses, too? I am thinking that the answer is, "No." (Have not bothered to read the article.)
 
indy_kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

I think Coleridge had something to say about that.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Pools can be repurposed.

Golf courses could also be converted to housing lots.

The dead golf course ---> condos thing is happening in my neighborhood already. At least 2 dead courses in a five mile radius, and good riddance.


Yes, you don't like them so they suck amd never should have existed.

I feel this way about clubs, major cities, pharmacies, 99% of the concerts I don't like and 99.99999876% of the population of the planet.  I don't like them so they should not exist
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Pools can be repurposed.

Golf courses could also be converted to housing lots.

The dead golf course ---> condos thing is happening in my neighborhood already. At least 2 dead courses in a five mile radius, and good riddance.

I've never known a golf course yet whose tenants have blasted their music all night while smoking the marihuana until the rape happens. No, I think I'll keep with the one sport that has been proven to reduce rage and the ensuing murders.


I have an icky feeling TFG has, more than once, cheated at golf, drove his cart onto EVERY green, still played very badly, then left and done a FEW "rage rapes".....

Golf ain't all it's cracked up to be.

🙄
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Nearly 50 billion cubic metres (13 trillion gallons) of water is used in California each year. Nestlé uses less than 4 million cubic metres (1 billion gallons) in all its operations. We operate five bottled water plants (out of 108 in the state) and four food plants.

One billion gallons?  pffffft.  Sorry I asked.


It equates to 2 minutes of the entire years useage for California.  Leaky distribution pipes waste way more than that and serve 0 purpose
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

You'll know sh*t is getting real when they cut off water to the golf courses. Hell, the politicians will cut off water to all the farmers before they let their precious f*cking golfing greens dry up.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Pools can be repurposed.

Golf courses could also be converted to housing lots.

The dead golf course ---> condos thing is happening in my neighborhood already. At least 2 dead courses in a five mile radius, and good riddance.


I'm curious what remedies are available to someone whose property value gets impacted by such a change.
 
indy_kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Ever try growing oranges in Nebraska? Wheat in Alabama? Cotton in Vermont?
 
Shadow Blasko
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Pools can be repurposed.

Golf courses could also be converted to housing lots.

The dead golf course ---> condos thing is happening in my neighborhood already. At least 2 dead courses in a five mile radius, and good riddance.

I'm curious what remedies are available to someone whose property value gets impacted by such a change.


Ain't that just the bottom line for ya?

How can I make money off this tragedy, because it sure isnt my fault that everything around me is going to hell.
 
