(CTV News)   Strange men lying in rivers with a sword is no basis for a system of...well, anything   (beta.ctvnews.ca) divider line
    More: Amusing, Concealed carry in the United States, Stratford man, English-language films, Firearm, Crime, reports of a man, River Avon, Weapon  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Rhino Jockey
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
AH, now we see the violence inherent in the system!
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Meth Ninja brings dishonor to his clan.
 
King Something
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Rhino Jockey: AH, now we see the violence inherent in the system!


SHUT UP!

BLOODY PEASANT!
 
Rhino Jockey
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

King Something: Rhino Jockey: AH, now we see the violence inherent in the system!

SHUT UP!

BLOODY PEASANT


Ooh, what a giveaway! Did you hear that? Did you hear that, eh? That's what I'm on about! Did you see him repressing me? You saw it, didn't you?
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's the basis of a system of strange men lying in rivers with a sword, duh.
 
invictus2
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III (1990) Trailer
Youtube nY7n9IKerag
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That was a very poor impression of Ophelia..
 
