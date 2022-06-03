 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SFGate)   Today's contender for Most "San Francisco" Headline of the Week   (sfgate.com) divider line
13
    More: Dumbass, Crash, Octavia Boulevard, rear of the truck, Tram accident, Accident, Police, Traffic collision, Injury  
•       •       •

281 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jun 2022 at 1:05 AM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
A man riding a motorized unicycle

Fark user imageView Full Size

Really it was only a matter of time.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
No, it'd have to refer to this poor fellow's status as a vegan to be a real contender, or cite mythical giant piles of human or dog shiat as cause, or mention silicon valley and rent control, really.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Needs moar Alice Waters
 
pnkgtr
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Not unless the guy on the unicycle was a mime.
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Impairment due to drugs or alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash, police said."

Well, now we know he wasn't trashed.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
At least there was a way to properly dispose of the damaged unicycle afterword..
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
As a wee tyke in the bay area my favorite thing was watching a SF Giants game from seats on the first base side of the field. My least favorite thing was every part of SF that wasn't the original Candlestick Park or Fisherman's Wharf. Your mileage may vary.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
on tonight's episode of Baskets
 
TheJoe03 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: As a wee tyke in the bay area my favorite thing was watching a SF Giants game from seats on the first base side of the field. My least favorite thing was every part of SF that wasn't the original Candlestick Park or Fisherman's Wharf. Your mileage may vary.


That's too bad, it's a beautiful city
 
ToasterRadio
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Wait a minute, wait a minute, wait a minute, hold on here.

Was the guy juggling at the time of the collision?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Such a conscientious person, trying to recycle himself as he shuffles off his mortal coil. Lay him to rest in the compost heap
 
Russ1642
‘’ less than a minute ago  
One of these?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
full8me
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Unavailable for comment:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.