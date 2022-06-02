 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ProPublica)   Atlantic City casinos to New Jersey: The pandemic wiped out our profits and we need an urgent tax break otherwise we might be forced to close down laying off hundreds of people. Also Atlantic City casinos: Posts record profit in over a decade   (propublica.org) divider line
15
    More: Murica, Atlantic City, New Jersey, Tax, New Jersey, South Jersey, Atlantic City's casino executives, Atlantic County, New Jersey, Casino, casinos' tax burdens  
•       •       •

386 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jun 2022 at 10:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.someecards.comView Full Size
 
SergeantObvious
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every damned nickel of casino profits should go to the public good.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Everything dies, baby, that's a fact
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

SergeantObvious: Every damned nickel of casino profits should go to the public good.


Ummmmm.... you know they are privately owned right?   Who is going to invest all the time and $ into building and running a casino to not make profit?

You want gambling going to public good buy a lotto ticket but a lot of nickels are lost along the way to pay the retailers and then there is the fact it usually gets dumped in the general fund and is not spent wisely.

OR you can go buy a plot of land in AC, have a casino built and staffed then donate every nickel to charity.

Personally my companies donate 10% of profit to have trees planted although that is temporary on hold while they  donate to the Ukraine.
 
Monac
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Yeah, but just think what their profits COULD be if they got that tax break!

They sure are.
 
HoodRich White Man
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: SergeantObvious: Every damned nickel of casino profits should go to the public good.

Ummmmm.... you know they are privately owned right?   Who is going to invest all the time and $ into building and running a casino to not make profit?


Trump. Trump would.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

SergeantObvious: Every damned nickel of casino profits should go to the public good.


Forget it. It's Atlantic City. It's a horrible place. The only redeeming quality is Lucy the Elephant and she's down the road in Margate.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

HoodRich White Man: ctighe2353: SergeantObvious: Every damned nickel of casino profits should go to the public good.

Ummmmm.... you know they are privately owned right?   Who is going to invest all the time and $ into building and running a casino to not make profit?

Trump. Trump would.


How the hell did he manage to go broke??
 
King Something
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: HoodRich White Man: ctighe2353: SergeantObvious: Every damned nickel of casino profits should go to the public good.

Ummmmm.... you know they are privately owned right?   Who is going to invest all the time and $ into building and running a casino to not make profit?

Trump. Trump would.

How the hell did he manage to go broke??


Money laundering and/or gross incompetence.

/he went broke running a casino (into the ground) on more than one occasion
 
alex10294
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SergeantObvious: Every damned nickel of casino profits should go to the public good.


I'm sure the owners would sell them to you or the government at the right price. Then you can run them.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: HoodRich White Man: ctighe2353: SergeantObvious: Every damned nickel of casino profits should go to the public good.

Ummmmm.... you know they are privately owned right?   Who is going to invest all the time and $ into building and running a casino to not make profit?

Trump. Trump would.

How the hell did he manage to go broke??


Pettiness. His wife won an award in AC for how well she managed the casino he let her run. He did not receive an award. So he got all butthurt, ruined all his casino businesses and then blamed the regulators for driving him out of the business when it was actually him making a point to his family that Thou Shalt Not Upstage Me.

It's how he runs everything, really.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BolloxReader: TedCruz'sCrazyDad: HoodRich White Man: ctighe2353: SergeantObvious: Every damned nickel of casino profits should go to the public good.

Ummmmm.... you know they are privately owned right?   Who is going to invest all the time and $ into building and running a casino to not make profit?

Trump. Trump would.

How the hell did he manage to go broke??

Pettiness. His wife won an award in AC for how well she managed the casino he let her run. He did not receive an award. So he got all butthurt, ruined all his casino businesses and then blamed the regulators for driving him out of the business when it was actually him making a point to his family that Thou Shalt Not Upstage Me.

It's how he runs everything, really.


He also put his private debts onto the casino company, that's why it didn't survive after Trump was forced out.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
aren't the casinos just redistributing wealth upward
why would you want that industry to survive
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: HoodRich White Man: ctighe2353: SergeantObvious: Every damned nickel of casino profits should go to the public good.

Ummmmm.... you know they are privately owned right?   Who is going to invest all the time and $ into building and running a casino to not make profit?

Trump. Trump would.

How the hell did he manage to go broke??


He didn't. It was a scam. He put other people's money in the casino and paid himself millions of their money to be the CEO. He promised success by placing himself in the role, banking on his inflated reputation. Then he defaulted on the loans, filed for bankruptcy, farking over the investors, the employees, and everyone who did any kind of work for the casino, then walked away with his paycheck.
https://www.nytimes.com/2016/06/12/nyregion/donald-trump-atlantic-city.html
 
foo monkey
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I find it difficult to believe a casino would be so disingenuous.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.