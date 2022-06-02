 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Several ancient artifacts destroyed at the Dallas Museum of Art last night. That must have been some party
    Mona Lisa, Louvre, Leonardo da Vinci, 21-year-old Brian Hernandez, isolated incident, Francis I of France, Florence, 16th century masterpiece  
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Crocoduck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only way to protect museum pieces is with a good guy with a gun.
 
Rhino Jockey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
commonedge.orgView Full Size
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Crocoduck: The only way to protect museum pieces is with a good guy with a gun.


That would have been a better headline.
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently the guy was mad at his girl

You know, many guys with a broken heart or some other grievance would use that emotion to create art, not destroy it.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static1.srcdn.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ya, throw that bastard in prison for a while..I'm not real big on people destroying items in
Museums or Libraries..Those are treasures for all of humanity.These aren't just personal property.
They are more than that..
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's Texas. They keep the important artifacts, like Davey Crockett's left testicle, Sam Houston's last bowel movement, and the cold black shell of Abbott's egg in the Alamo basement.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Ya, throw that bastard in prison for a while..I'm not real big on people destroying items in
Museums or Libraries..Those are treasures for all of humanity.These aren't just personal property.
They are more than that..


It's in situations like this that I think corporal punishment should be allowed. Really rustles my jimmies.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Ed Willy: Apparently the guy was mad at his girl

You know, many guys with a broken heart or some other grievance would use that emotion to create art, not destroy it.

Surveillance video reviewed by Dallas Police and referenced in the arresting document said Hernandez used a stool to destroy at least two display cases worth $17,000 each along with four pieces, a "Black Figure Panel Amphora 6th Century Greece" pot and a "Red Figure Pyxis 450 B.C." pot that were both shattered. The pots, together, were valued at $5 million. A 6th Century ceramic cup, "Kylix Herakles and Nemeon Lion," valued at $100,000, and the Caddo statue "Batah Kuhuh Alligator Gar Fish," valued at $10,000, were also destroyed.


Interesting. Despite looking super fragile the amphora, Pyx and Kylix should have been relatively difficult to shatter. Dude was pissed.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Did they take the hat?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ralphjr: [Fark user image 425x319]


Which is why Texas had them in a museum and everybody there is both mourning the destruction and eager to see the hammer brought down on the punk's ass, right?
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The artifacts are priceless but so are innocent lives. We sure dodged a bullet with this one in that he smashed the art instead of walking into a gun store, buying an AR-15, no waiting, no fuss and spraying bullets through your children, because he easily could've, it's farking Dallas, the Republican laws don't care if insane people buy weapons of mass murder and kill your children.
Step right up, any semi-auto you want, will that be armor piercing or hollow point?  There's no stopping them. Enjoy the funerals the Republican death cult brings you.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They probably didn't use a crane this time.
 
