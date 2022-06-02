 Skip to content
The American way of death meets the American way of dying
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
fark, who added a turbo button to the clock?
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Where will they bury the survivors?

/and how long until they blame Canadia
 
Eravior
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
""There are victims but unknown how many at this time," according to a police statement. "The scene is still active and being investigated.""

"They just keep finding more! There weren't even that many bullets fired!"
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
When is it officially "kill them all and let god sort it out," because that feels awfully close.
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
American synergy at its best.
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Rude
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well, killing people in a cemetery does save a lot of time...
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Are the guns ok?
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Very considerate of the shooter, they're already in the graveyard.

What happens if someone gets shot at a funeral for someone who got shot at a funeral?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
At least you can duck for cover behind headstones
 
Grand_Theft_Audio
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: fark, who added a turbo button to the clock?


The clock battery died in the last shooting.

/Broken clock is right twice a day.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: Very considerate of the shooter, they're already in the graveyard.

What happens if someone gets shot at a funeral for someone who got shot at a funeral?


Count to ten.
We're sure to find out.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
At this rate, Gallows humor is all we have left
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
FFS....
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Getting some real milage out of this pic this week.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Thousands dead!
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: Well, killing people in a cemetery does save a lot of time...


The shooter must be an environmentalist, concerned about his carbon footprint.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
🤔
 
groppet
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Well they got the hole dug stuff em all in.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Look, I get that it's sad, but I like target shooting.
Too bad, libs.  
Also I have to protect myself from other walleyed bonkers gun nuts.
I mean uh.. tyranny. Yeah. My gun giant arsenal keeps me safe from tyranny. 
What about that is so difficult to understand?
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: Very considerate of the shooter, they're already in the graveyard.

What happens if someone gets shot at a funeral for someone who got shot at a funeral?


Funerals all the way down, until there's nobody left to attend.
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: fark, who added a turbo button to the clock?


They've apparently installed Adama's 33 Minute clock.
 
Ol' Derpy Bastard
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
At this point, I'm, like, fark it all.

WTAFF is wrong with people?
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Really?
 
discrete unit
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Everybody in a hurry these days.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Pallbearers go, "Well that's convenient" and throw the new bodies into the existing hole.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Ol' Derpy Bastard: At this point, I'm, like, fark it all.

WTAFF is wrong with people?


Everything.

It's only going to get worse
 
mononymous
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: fark, who added a turbo button to the clock?


This speedrunning is getting out of hand.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: Getting some real milage out of this pic this week.
[Fark user image 425x398]


They're not wrong..
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So, we have a shooting at a funeral for a guy who was shot by the police.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
When the 2nd Amendment is repealed, there ought to be a Vietnam Memorial styled wall with the names of everyone unjustly killed by firearms.  
 
Gonna be a long farkin' wall.
 
discrete unit
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Aar1012: At this rate, Gallows humor is all we have left


Anyone not using gallows humor by now clearly hasn't noticed where they're standing.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
American efficiency is second to none.
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: ArkPanda: Very considerate of the shooter, they're already in the graveyard.

What happens if someone gets shot at a funeral for someone who got shot at a funeral?

Funerals all the way down, until there's nobody left to attend.


The question really did feel like someone divided by zero.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
snopes.comView Full Size


No! No! Aim UP, you assholes!
 
MonstarMike [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Cortez the Killer: Lambskincoat: ArkPanda: Very considerate of the shooter, they're already in the graveyard.

What happens if someone gets shot at a funeral for someone who got shot at a funeral?

Funerals all the way down, until there's nobody left to attend.

The question really did feel like someone divided by zero.


Last person close the casket.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"The gunfire erupted as mourners at Graceland were saying goodbye to Da'Shontay Lucas King Sr., according to a representative of Draeger-Langendorg Funeral Home and Crematory."

The King shot at Graceland. Suspicious minds have theories.
 
chawco
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
dejareviewer.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

discrete unit: Aar1012: At this rate, Gallows humor is all we have left

Anyone not using gallows humor by now clearly hasn't noticed where they're standing.


Yoink!
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I was sitting in the gymnasium at my daughters "moving up" (to high school)  ceremony and mentally running through various scenarios to best defend or attack against a shooting should one occur.

Something needs to change.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

MonstarMike: Cortez the Killer: Lambskincoat: ArkPanda: Very considerate of the shooter, they're already in the graveyard.

What happens if someone gets shot at a funeral for someone who got shot at a funeral?

Funerals all the way down, until there's nobody left to attend.

The question really did feel like someone divided by zero.

Last person close the casket.


The gun shaped coffin, at that
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: fark, who added a turbo button to the clock?

These kind

of shootings happen all the time. After a particularly heinous mass shooting, the media starts trotting these ones out since this is the only window of time that anyone is going to give a fark about it.

I promise that in a month, a shooting like this won't make the front page of the local paper of the city it happened in.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Racine, Wisconsin. Stupid  gunhumping rednecks.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It doesn't count unless there are more than four deaths. It's in the Constitution
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hey, I think something important was forgotten:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
discrete unit
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: discrete unit: Aar1012: At this rate, Gallows humor is all we have left

Anyone not using gallows humor by now clearly hasn't noticed where they're standing.

Yoink!


I think I just got Jammed.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
quiotu
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: So, we have a shooting at a funeral for a guy who was shot by the police.


Is it considered gang violence if the police came to shoot some more?
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Wher Murrica tag, wher
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
You don't understand.
We have to keep supporting Republicans because the SJWs made a "woke" Ghostbusters movie with women.
 
