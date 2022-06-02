 Skip to content
(6ABC Philadelphia)   A tiny kitten and at least one of his nine lives were spared as about 15 people - trauma nurses, EMTs, technicians and security officers at a local hospital dropped everything to help rescue him.
Otera [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 day ago  
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
Otera [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
Otera [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
Otera [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 day ago  
Otera [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 day ago  
Otera [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
dstanley [TotalFark]
1 day ago  

Otera: [Fark user image image 425x239]


The goddam Batman?
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 day ago  
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 day ago  
Otera [TotalFark]
1 day ago  

dstanley: Otera: [Fark user image image 425x239]

The goddam Batman?


CATman, please!
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
"She once saved an injured squirrel on the hospital grounds too."

So a Disney princess?
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
1 day ago  

Otera: dstanley: Otera: [Fark user image image 425x239]

The goddam Batman?

CATman, please!


I stand corrected!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 day ago  
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 day ago  
Otera [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
Otera [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
Otera [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 day ago  
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 day ago  
tigerose [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
Happy Caturday!!I have no idea where this week went. And tomorrow we only have to work a half day! Which is good, I have laundry to do.

Because I am going on a fishing trip! Gonna meet up with Dad and Mom and spend the next 5 days fishing. I love to fish, and my Dad only really fishes when I am there with Ell's Boy. So this year I am going to make the trip solo(!)..eek! 7 hr drive unless I get lead foot.

Last year Eli's Boy and I went up and spent a week there. Really nice. We did all sorts of historic venues in period attire. This year he has a Summer Internship, which will put him "that much" closer to his Masters. Yay!

Meanwhile, Eli continues to be adorable he slept on my feet last night. And I do mean ON my feet..and he grumbles if you shift around.."eeeeh?" Lol!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
Will have to collect my lolcats from my smartassPhone and transfer them back to a thumb drive, the old phone can no longer upload pics to fark.
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image 530x352]


So you are saying it a wee bit warm in your area??
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
For all those feeling under the weather (even in the heat in some places)...
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 day ago  

tigerose: Happy Caturday!!I have no idea where this week went. And tomorrow we only have to work a half day! Which is good, I have laundry to do.

Because I am going on a fishing trip! Gonna meet up with Dad and Mom and spend the next 5 days fishing. I love to fish, and my Dad only really fishes when I am there with Ell's Boy. So this year I am going to make the trip solo(!)..eek! 7 hr drive unless I get lead foot.

Last year Eli's Boy and I went up and spent a week there. Really nice. We did all sorts of historic venues in period attire. This year he has a Summer Internship, which will put him "that much" closer to his Masters. Yay!

Meanwhile, Eli continues to be adorable he slept on my feet last night. And I do mean ON my feet..and he grumbles if you shift around.."eeeeh?" Lol!


Sounds like a wonderful visit!
 
educated [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
Here's a similar kitten-from-storm-drain story: https://imgur.com/gallery/BWNYijy

These are the happiest stories!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 day ago  
Trent is a cutie.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 day ago  

educated: Here's a similar kitten-from-storm-drain story: https://imgur.com/gallery/BWNYijy

These are the happiest stories!


They really are! ♥
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 day ago  
/ severe thunderstorms rolling through right now, torrential rain, high winds
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 day ago  
And before the trolls show up to start complaining that these people should have been caring for their human patients, please read the farking article and note that this incident occurred during a shift change as these people were leaving work for the day - and still spent 2 hours of their own time to save this kitten's life.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 day ago  
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
1 day ago  

sherpa18: And before the trolls show up to start complaining that these people should have been caring for their human patients, please read the farking article and note that this incident occurred during a shift change as these people were leaving work for the day - and still spent 2 hours of their own time to save this kitten's life.


some people are a holes. Unlike awesome people like sherpa18
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
1 day ago  

lilyspad: [Fark user image 850x1061]


well hello there
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 day ago  
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 day ago  

tigerose: Happy Caturday!!I have no idea where this week went. And tomorrow we only have to work a half day! Which is good, I have laundry to do.

Because I am going on a fishing trip! Gonna meet up with Dad and Mom and spend the next 5 days fishing. I love to fish, and my Dad only really fishes when I am there with Ell's Boy. So this year I am going to make the trip solo(!)..eek! 7 hr drive unless I get lead foot.

Last year Eli's Boy and I went up and spent a week there. Really nice. We did all sorts of historic venues in period attire. This year he has a Summer Internship, which will put him "that much" closer to his Masters. Yay!

Meanwhile, Eli continues to be adorable he slept on my feet last night. And I do mean ON my feet..and he grumbles if you shift around.."eeeeh?" Lol!

valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 day ago  
