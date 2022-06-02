 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Gondor calls for aid   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did they send the Red Arrow?
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
is the beacon grail shaped?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Prince Andrew, it was later confirmed, sat the event out after testing positive for Covid."

No biggie, The Prince isn't sweating it.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I read this as Gorgor and got all excited for a second...
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I didn't vote for her.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Lsherm: I read this as Gorgor and got all excited for a second...


But rotten.com isn't around anymore to send the Gorgor aid signal.
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

skiinstructor: is the beacon grail shaped?


I'll find out after the spankings.
 
SonOfSpam
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Third Bruce: Blimey, it's hot in here, Bruce.

First Bruce: Hot enough to boil a monkey's bum!

Second Bruce: That's a strange expression, Bruce.

First Bruce: Well Bruce, I heard the Prime Minister use it. 'It's hot enough to boil a monkey's bum in here, your Majesty,' he said and she smiled quietly to herself.

Third Bruce: She's a good Sheila Bruce, and not at all stuck up.
 
Mouser
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Did they send the Red Arrow?


A whole squadron of them:

It comes after an incredible day as hundreds thousands of people lined the streets for the celebrations - cheering as an RAF Red Arrows flypast zoomed across London.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Lsherm: I read this as Gorgor and got all excited for a second...


And rugbyjock shall answer?
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I like the part where some wanker grimaces and goes all sour about it, saying he hopes the monarchy is gone by the time George gets up there.

Dude, you need to go somewhere else if it's that bad over there.  All you've got is British hot, and those teeth of yours aren't even going to let you on a date with British mid-range.

Anyway, good luck.  We're going to blow ourselves up on the 4th of July celebrating.  We will be too busy rolling around, on fire, to think of you or your problems.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Lsherm: I read this as Gorgor and got all excited for a second...


That would have been "anal" not "aid"
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Speaking of English women sunbathing

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
dennysgod
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fun fact: the total forces deployed by Gondor and Rohan at the Pelennor Field was something like ~12,500. Compared with tens of thousands of orcs, at least 18,000 Haradrim and many more Men from the East.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Subby, I think you mean "Gordon"
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
THE MIRROR

Royal Speaks To Subjects

Says event was "tolerable" and "acceptable"

Wearing shoes and arriving by automobile, a royal today spoke with several subjects at an event.

"This is a tolerable day," said the royal to a subject. "The event was acceptable."

The subjects were overjoyed to hear the royal's reaction. "Happiest day of my life," one confided.

It is understood that the event will continue for several weeks.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Fun fact: the total forces deployed by Gondor and Rohan at the Pelennor Field was something like ~12,500. Compared with tens of thousands of orcs, at least 18,000 Haradrim and many more Men from the East.


Yes, but local farmers had already stolen several of the attackers' tanks.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Speaking of English women sunbathing

[i.pinimg.com image 564x388]


dammit
 
Subtonic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
When my granda turned 90 we took her Red Lobster. "Oh my. How lovely. There's very few Puerto Ric-" TRY THE CHEDDAR BISCUITS GRANDA!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Lord Denethor was an asshole.  He has a better death in the book, but the movie does it cooler.
 
tinyarena
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Tannhauser: I didn't vote for her.


You don't vote for queens!
 
