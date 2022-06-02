 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KMOV St. Louis)   200lbs of psychedelic agaricales seized. Cop say the guy tried to deliver 300 pounds but there wasn't that mush room. Definitely not a fungi   (kmov.com) divider line
20
    More: Interesting, Psilocybin mushrooms, Psychedelic drug, large psychedelic mushroom bust, ST. CHARLES, search warrant, 29-year-old St. Charles man, additional information, St. Charles Counties  
•       •       •

401 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jun 2022 at 10:24 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bd1709h9t
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Single use can change your mind forever.  Amen, brother, and amen !
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His bumper sticker says:

GOD IS MYCOPILOT.
 
DaMoGan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Single-use of certain psychedelic drugs can permanently change your brain chemistry--permanently change you as a person for the rest of your life.

What they don't say, is that the change can be positive.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's obviously heard the tragic tale of Becky.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bd1709h9t: Single use can change your mind forever.  Amen, brother, and amen !


Right. They can give you insights you may never have had on your own.

That sentence read like a shroom version of Reefer Madness.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's spore humor right there
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

morg: He's obviously heard the tragic tale of Becky.


That was from injecting marajuanas though... You're probably thinking of Taylor Swift...
 
snowballinhell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With psychedelic treatment, otherwise unresponsive PTSD, of all flavors apparently,can be alleviated, if not cured in some cases. Cases of men and women who ARE ALIVE TODAY because depression would have otherwise killed them. It is the new reefer madness, and like that, will pass when that generation is dead and gone. The sooner the better,boomers. Btw, you're very old and outnumbered.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i2-prod.mirror.co.ukView Full Size
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So cops say that man attempted to deliver 300 pounds of psychedelic drugs.  Cops then siezed the 200 pounds of illegal drugs.

/get the order right, subby
 
rassleholic [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'M ON SHROOMS
Youtube hRTjtpkLGoA
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Lt. Biser told News 4 it is unclear why the drug's popularity has increased.


Because shrooms are awesome and they go great with beer.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You got a bust, you misguided pig. You want to talk about that?  Fine.  But update your reading materials on this subject you dumb prick and stop talking like your a doctor or researcher. For farks sake its 2022.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: [Fark user image image 460x766]


I've never had em.  and I've, umm... lived a life, let's say.
wouldn't have thought there's much about in London, but I've got no idea really.
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I bet was some pretty good shiataki.
 
HakunaMatata [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
FTFA: A search warrant was then obtained for three locations in St. Charles County where drug task force teams found a fully operational psychedelic grow lab inside Hunter's apartment complex. The lab had containers filled with mushrooms in different stages of growth. Investigators said about 200 pounds of psychedelic mushrooms were seized inside a storage unit allegedly registered to Hunter.

If it was 200lb still growing in containers, then that's the wet weight*. Dried is about 10% of that. So, 20lb of product to sell.
And they are saying value of $525,000.
That means they are claiming that 1/4 oz of shrooms = $410.

Pig math never changes.

*And that's IF they are not counting the grain and substrate the mushrooms are growing on in those containers. But since cops ALL are horrible human beings hell bent on ruining the lives of others, I'm betting they just threw the containers on a scale, so they guy probably had 10lb of sellable product (if he had gotten the chance to harvest).

All that fear mongering just because mushrooms make people happy. SMH.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Lt. John Biser told News 4 it is unclear why the drug's popularity has increased. "

Maybe people need escape from the capitialistic hell they've been cast into.

Can't have that now, can we?
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

meat0918: "Lt. John Biser told News 4 it is unclear why the drug's popularity has increased. "

Maybe people need escape from the capitialistic hell they've been cast into.

Can't have that now, can we?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.