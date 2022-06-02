 Skip to content
(MSN)   Look, there will be people who are wrong on the internet, you'll just have to accept that sometimes, even if you DO have access to classified documents that will PROVE they're wrong
656 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jun 2022 at 5:15 PM



Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you really need people to think you're smart, like some folks around here.
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
And that wasn't the first time it happened in that forum.

Why don't farkers ever leak classified documents?

They leak a lot of other stuff.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size


实际上....
 
Eravior
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Someone apparently leaked classified Chinese tank schematics to win an online argument"

Well? Did they win the argument?
 
Geralt
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Look, they were wrong on the internet. You can't just buck the standards by "being the bigger person". There are rules....
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Tech secrets leaked in China? Impossible!
 
Loucifer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Those schematics were legit. I could tell by the pixels.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Look, they were wrong on the internet. You can't just buck the standards by "being the bigger person". There are rules....


im3.ezgif.comView Full Size


Just because.
 
