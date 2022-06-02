 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WBAL-TV Baltimore)   Neither snow BAMMM nor rain nor CRASH heat nor gloom of BANG night stays these SLAMM couriers from the swift POWW completion of their appointed rounds   (wbaltv.com) divider line
13
    More: Strange, United States Postal Service, mail carriers, mail delivery trucks, couple of other mail trucks, residents of Pasadena, Anne Arundel County, postal service, mail carrier  
•       •       •

231 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jun 2022 at 10:03 PM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing going postal has gone mild.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Residents said they saw the man use his mail truck to block the woman in and he ended up blocking the entire road so other drivers were stuck."

He thought he was a Priority Male.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

alechemist: Good thing going postal has gone mild.


It's postal all the way down
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
At the start of the article I was all, "Yeah, bust that farker that was impeding the mail!".

But then:
"There was mail all over the street. It was in the neighbor's (yard) across the street from me ... There was mail everywhere," said Brenda Rippetoe, a witness. "They kept going around the block, and at one point, they were front-to-front, hitting their bumpers together. So, I mean, it was a mess ... The guy in the one mail truck got out and punched the window of the female's mail truck, and then she started throwing mail at him and mail was going everywhere all over the street."

What is even happening?
Does this involve workplace romance?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
At least it's better than shooting up the Post Office..

/That was a thing for a while..
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
itneverstopsjerry.jpg
 
morg
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Residents on Rugby Road in Pasadena said the altercation started around 5:30 p.m.
By 6 p.m., residents said they called 911.

For thirty minutes the neighborhood is like, "This is pretty good, let's see how this plays out." I'm guessing when they saw their mail getting scattered in the street was when they decided enough is enough.
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
MAIL FIIIIIGHT!!

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ GIS for 'throwing mail' was not as productive as I had hoped it would be
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

morg: Residents on Rugby Road in Pasadena said the altercation started around 5:30 p.m.
By 6 p.m., residents said they called 911.

For thirty minutes the neighborhood is like, "This is pretty good, let's see how this plays out." I'm guessing when they saw their mail getting scattered in the street was when they decided enough is enough.


Right? There's got to be some people who were there that are editing their Tok Tok videos. I want a follow up when the vids are posted
 
waxbeans
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Hay what did the post office change? There hasn't been a post office shooting in a long time
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I think a Mail Delivery Jeep Demo-Derby would be good for a laugh. Especially if the jeeps were full of junk mail.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.