(Twitter) Probable case of monkeypox in Philadelphia. If it mutates within Gritty we're doomed
27
    Sick, shot  
•       •       •

Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grittypox.

Photoshop contest: GO!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Monkey around and find out"
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got one little pox and my mom got scared, she said "you're moving to your auntie and uncle in Bel-Air."
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Pock the monkey!
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I hope you all get freaking monkeypox!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Monkeypox is spread through close, personal contact. Initial symptoms usually include fever, fatigue, headache, and enlarged lymph nodes. A rash often starts on the face and then appears on the palms, arms, legs, and other parts of the body"
The Health Department strongly recommends that anyone who is experiencing symptoms of an unexplained rash on their face, palms, arms, legs, genitals, or perianal region that may be accompanied by flu-like illness should contact their healthcare provider ASAP. "

So well lit nude full body inspections with temperature checks before touching
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm more worried about the Elmo of the Apocalypse.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FloriduhGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WillofJ2: "Monkeypox is spread through close, personal contact. Initial symptoms usually include fever, fatigue, headache, and enlarged lymph nodes. A rash often starts on the face and then appears on the palms, arms, legs, and other parts of the body"
The Health Department strongly recommends that anyone who is experiencing symptoms of an unexplained rash on their face, palms, arms, legs, genitals, or perianal region that may be accompanied by flu-like illness should contact their healthcare provider ASAP. "

So well lit nude full body inspections with temperature checks before touching


Are sure your mother's client's will go for that?
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How can I ever explain to my parents how I got Grittypox!
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keep trying. We'll find a terrifying replacement for covid if it (hopefully) kills us.
 
FloriduhGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wouldn't want to be anywhere near Shanghai when the pox hits the fan there!
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And monkey covid in the fall.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not how it works, stubby.
Gritty does not contract monkeypox. Monkeypox contracts Gritty.

And we all learn that the Pox was really the enemies we made on the way.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: Keep trying. We'll find a terrifying replacement for covid if it (hopefully) kills us.


...and we will have to listen to you mocking safety precautions.   You just can't help yourself.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not a sailor, Dr. Jinx!
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WillofJ2: "Monkeypox is spread through close, personal contact. Initial symptoms usually include fever, fatigue, headache, and enlarged lymph nodes. A rash often starts on the face and then appears on the palms, arms, legs, and other parts of the body"
The Health Department strongly recommends that anyone who is experiencing symptoms of an unexplained rash on their face, palms, arms, legs, genitals, or perianal region that may be accompanied by flu-like illness should contact their healthcare provider ASAP. "

So well lit nude full body inspections with temperature checks before touching


Has it ever been anything else?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I haven't been to Philly since that bubble party Saturday night.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I haven't been to Philly since that bubble party Saturday night.


foam party, but yeah.  A highly contagious pox is going to run through the gay club scene pretty easy.
 
Sleeper_agent [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Given that Covid is far far more contagious, and there still people who have managed to avoid catching that, I'm going to call anyone who catches monkeypox a colossal careless idiot.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

dbaggins: foo monkey: I haven't been to Philly since that bubble party Saturday night.

foam party, but yeah.  A highly contagious pox is going to run through the gay club scene pretty easy.


Whoa, whoa, whoa.  There was nothing easy about last Saturday night.
 
limerickey
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Army of the 12 Monkeypox first strike?
 
tommyl66
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Gawdzila: Grittypox.

Photoshop contest: GO!


Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh, wait, you said 'pox', my mistake.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Stop letting the monkey chew tobacco on the street car line.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm too scared to look but what kind of craziness is coming out of the Q-cult about the rise in monkeypox.
 
