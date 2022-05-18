 Skip to content
(Cleveland 19)   Fellow Farkers: I am proud to reveal the scariest mugshot you'll see this month; maybe even this year
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You weren't kidding.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Umm, I laughed.
 
Anastacya [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Quite the underbite.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Why was this not worthy of nine+ minutes of knee on the neck?
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'll wait outside for border patrol.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Police can be heard giving numerous commands during Stokel's videos, but he refused to remove his completely-concealed hand from a draw-string bag.

"The suspect's behavior could easily have led to an officer-involved shooting. Despite the non-compliance and threats from the perpetrator, our officers peacefully brought the man into custody after he finally removed his hand from the bag," the Westlake Police Department shared on Facebook.

Man. From the amount of restraint and self control the police displayed, one might be forgiven for assuming the suspect was a white man.
 
gyre8
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
And they go on about us Brits and our teeth.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Petit_Merdeux: Why was this not worthy of nine+ minutes of knee on the neck?


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm not a psychotic criminal, but I did try to stay at a Holiday Inn Express last night.  Oh wait.  I am a psychotic criminal
 
BradysBalls
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Crystal meth: Snakes (Hilarious)
Youtube vJVewgGNqeM

I knew I saw this guy somewhere before.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This guy isn't scary, he just looks British
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Never Trust a Hogwallop
 
Skids
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Uglify Lives Matter
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Anyone got a link to this guy's video?
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Hapsburg jaw breaking the law.
 
jtown
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That's not my ex standing on my front porch.
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Not even close. He just looks like an idiot.
 
JZDave
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Man, John Turturro has let himself go.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Roman Atwood
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
METH: It does a body good.
Not yours but it definitely warns every other one around you're a violent, f*cked up POS.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
FTFA: Westlake police are applauding their "training, equipment, and professionalism" after officers responded...

Yes, self-congratulation is definitely something cops are good at.
 
Rooster Cogburnh
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I would not meth around with that dude. Looks like a biter.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

"My version of Loki has cosplayers? Not gonna lie, even I'm surprised."
 
uberalice
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Wow, mom was right. If you make that face long enough, it'll freeze like that.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I see that coming down the street and I cross the street.

And if it doesn't see me, and if there's a secure place with a view, I start recording.
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
come on guys, he's just sending out the Bat Signal.
Fark user image
 
SquonkBot
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Lapchik on meth?

Fark user imageView Full Size


(obscure?)
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Eh, he just looks like your typical comic book villain.

Fark user imageView Full Size

"The suspect's behavior could easily have led to an officer-involved shooting, but due to a congenital melanin deficiency, our officers peacefully brought the man into custody where he's awaiting his processing at Arkham.
 
5paz
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Police eventually took Stokel into custody and discovered that he did not have a gun. He is now facing criminal charges for receiving stolen property, aggravated menacing, and inducing panic.

"Aggravated menacing", is there any other kind of 'menacing'?
Did he throw rocks or bricks, he looks kind of like Ernest T. Bass.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SquonkBot: Lapchik on meth?

[Fark user image 425x181]

(obscure?)


Gumball Rally!
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
You see scary. I see an orthodontist's new Audi
 
hammettman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
On tonight's episode of Extreme Dental Challenge...
 
bluenovaman [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
He has nothing on the woman who was kicked off the airplane.
 
shmeckle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
FTFA: He is now facing criminal charges for receiving stolen property, aggravated menacing, and inducing panic.

Aggravated menacing?  Does that mean there's a lesser charge of laid-back menacing?  Attempted menacing?
 
