(Twitter)   600,000 plush ducks recalled for unsafe levels of phthalates. That's despicable   (twitter.com) divider line
20
    More: PSA, shot  
20 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*dethpicable
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why, are the buyers uninsured?
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A duck walked up to a lemonade stand
And he said to the man, running the stand
"Hey! (Bum bum bum) Got any phthalates?"
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Heamer: *dethpicable


Absolutely.  I have to believe subby was trolling with that.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just put it on their bill
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A duck full of lead? Did they forget to remove the shotgun pellets before putting it up for sale?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Muso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do those ducks have time, tiiime to wait for tomorrow?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What if someone used business duck as a sex toy? Should they be concerned? I'm asking for someone I barely know, not related to me in any way.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Is China just slowly trying to poison us instead?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Birds of a feather poison people together.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Is China just slowly trying to poison us instead?


They make stuff according to customer requests. Price point X has L. Price point Y has no L.
But. I think we will find that someone   embezzled money.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Is China just slowly trying to poison us instead?


jokes on them, they are polluting themselves at least 20x worse.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: Intrepid00: Is China just slowly trying to poison us instead?

jokes on them, they are polluting themselves at least 20x worse.


Nah, just those Mongolians. They're disthpicable too.

/I don't actually believe the second sentence.
//The first is, quite sadly, objective fact.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

