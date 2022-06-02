 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Tulsa shooter was a patient of doctor killed in the attack. Obviously the operation didn't go well   (nypost.com) divider line
55
    More: Followup, Firearm, Handgun, Semi-automatic pistol, Rifle, Francis of Assisi, Michael Louis, Saint FrancisHealth System, second floor of the Natalie Medical Building  
•       •       •

686 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jun 2022 at 3:13 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



55 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK BOOMER
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About an hour before the shooting, Louis legally bought a semi-automatic AR-15-style rifle from a local gun store and purchased a semi-automatic handgun on May 29 from a local pawn shop

Isn't America wonderful? It takes less time to buy a gun and shoot up a medical building than it does to obtain a driver's license.
 
This Is Bold Text [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In before Ted Cruz blames the hospital gown's open back door.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lorelle: About an hour before the shooting, Louis legally bought a semi-automatic AR-15-style rifle from a local gun store and purchased a semi-automatic handgun on May 29 from a local pawn shop

Isn't America wonderful? It takes less time to buy a gun and shoot up a medical building than it does to obtain a driver's license.


But a waiting period is the worst attack on freedoms ever.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About 3 years ago, I had an operation to fix an abdominal hernia, after a year it failed and I had to go back and get it done again. Both times were extremely painful and had long recovery periods.

The strange thing is, I didn't go shoot my surgeon. Hmmm.......

I don't know where I'm going with this, other than you shouldn't shoot your surgeon if things don't go like you hoped.

If this guy was that unstable, he would have snapped over something else eventually.

I'm not much for gun control, but I do think that waiting periods and age restrictions for certain firearms are a good thing (along with universal background checks).
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Lorelle: About an hour before the shooting, Louis legally bought a semi-automatic AR-15-style rifle from a local gun store and purchased a semi-automatic handgun on May 29 from a local pawn shop

Isn't America wonderful? It takes less time to buy a gun and shoot up a medical building than it does to obtain a driver's license.

But a waiting period is the worst attack on freedoms ever.


Might make a potential murderer think twice, and we can't have that.
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must have been a big bill
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lorelle: About an hour before the shooting, Louis legally bought a semi-automatic AR-15-style rifle from a local gun store and purchased a semi-automatic handgun on May 29 from a local pawn shop

Isn't America wonderful? It takes less time to buy a gun and shoot up a medical building than it does to obtain a driver's license.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lorelle: About an hour before the shooting, Louis legally bought a semi-automatic AR-15-style rifle from a local gun store and purchased a semi-automatic handgun on May 29 from a local pawn shop

Isn't America wonderful? It takes less time to buy a gun and shoot up a medical building than it does to obtain a driver's license.


Or, to be on hold with your insurance company waiting to find out if they're going to cover the prescribed post-op medicine.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lorelle: About an hour before the shooting, Louis legally bought a semi-automatic AR-15-style rifle from a local gun store and purchased a semi-automatic handgun on May 29 from a local pawn shop

Isn't America wonderful? It takes less time to buy a gun and shoot up a medical building than it does to obtain a driver's license.


I'll bet he had to park his car and walk into that gun store, too.   Who thinks our guns laws are antiquated and that gun stores should have drive-thru windows?  For the busy mass murder who hasn't got the time.

/There probably is a gun shop with a drive thru.   This is, after, Merica.
 
Jz4p
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lorelle: About an hour before the shooting, Louis legally bought a semi-automatic AR-15-style rifle from a local gun store and purchased a semi-automatic handgun on May 29 from a local pawn shop

Isn't America wonderful? It takes less time to buy a gun and shoot up a medical building than it does to obtain a driver's license.


Holy crap.  That's the quickest I've seen someone go from gun ownership to murder.  Gotta be a record right?

/Sadly, there have been quicker suicides.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that's a fine howdy-doo.

The shootings weren't motivated by race hate, regilious bigotry, or political fanaticism? It was personal and not ideological or insanity?

Well, about time we started to deal with the fact that mass murder depends on the availability of guns, not the motives or person of the shooter.

Call off the Great Replacemnt and deal with the gun lobbies. They have enough looneys and fanatics for everybody to be afraid so long as gun control doesn't abate the increasing use of guns to solve all problems, individual, categorial and collective.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like an annoying little dipshiat to me. It's only "antics" when you are from a certain color and class.
 
Bslim
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Oops!
 
Serious Black
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Isn't it shocking how many mass shootings in America happen when a good guy with a gun who bought their weapon legally decides to stop being a good guy with a gun?
 
kmgenesis23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Dude had spinal surgery and was having pain two weeks later. Yeah, guy. It's SPINAL SURGERY. Your PT is probably gonna last for 3-6 months at least. Suck it up, take your scrips, and sit the fark down.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm i only one suspecting downlow?
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: About 3 years ago, I had an operation to fix an abdominal hernia, after a year it failed and I had to go back and get it done again. Both times were extremely painful and had long recovery periods.

The strange thing is, I didn't go shoot my surgeon. Hmmm.......

I don't know where I'm going with this, other than you shouldn't shoot your surgeon if things don't go like you hoped.

If this guy was that unstable, he would have snapped over something else eventually.

I'm not much for gun control, but I do think that waiting periods and age restrictions for certain firearms are a good thing (along with universal background checks).



I'm not saying you are wrong, but I am not sure it would have helped a bunch in this case.  The guy already owned at least one gun prior to the day he bought the rifle and he was in his 30s.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

groppet: Must have been a big bill


Wanted for questioning:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Jz4p: Lorelle: About an hour before the shooting, Louis legally bought a semi-automatic AR-15-style rifle from a local gun store and purchased a semi-automatic handgun on May 29 from a local pawn shop

Isn't America wonderful? It takes less time to buy a gun and shoot up a medical building than it does to obtain a driver's license.

Holy crap.  That's the quickest I've seen someone go from gun ownership to murder.  Gotta be a record right?

/Sadly, there have been quicker suicides.


Everything is being streamlined now.  When your angry you need that gun now.   If you don't have money it's fine, 30% down on a credit card that you'll never pay back because your Dead.   Fool proof plan.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: Dude had spinal surgery and was having pain two weeks later. Yeah, guy. It's SPINAL SURGERY. Your PT is probably gonna last for 3-6 months at least. Suck it up, take your scrips, and sit the fark down.


Dentist: "here is your script, just take it easy on it"
Me: "I'm cool doc, i don't want to mess with that stuff"
Dentist: "Well, just hang on to it in case"

6 hours later....

Me: "WTF WHY THE HELL DONT YOU DELIVER CVS"
 
JRoo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

He wasn't a very good doctor.
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
nypost.comView Full Size



I thought Herman Cain had already died?
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I got five bucks that says one of the Republican talking points will be black on black crime
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Lorelle: About an hour before the shooting, Louis legally bought a semi-automatic AR-15-style rifle from a local gun store and purchased a semi-automatic handgun on May 29 from a local pawn shop

Isn't America wonderful? It takes less time to buy a gun and shoot up a medical building than it does to obtain a driver's license.


Exactly my thought.  But could a background check have stopped this guy?

We still need to ban the war weapons, and if it takes tweeting the video of Ronald Reagan himself being in favor of that to every single Republican lawmaker, commentator, or supporter to get it done, I'm ready to tweet away.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The reason why America's gun related deaths are 89% or so of all killings is that Things Take Time.

Killing youself with prescription or illegal drugs takes longer than shooting yourself and gives you thinking time, even after you have taken the pills or whatever.

It takes forever to kill somebody with a small plastic disposable spork. Americans don't have that sort of stick-to-it-tivity or patience. They want deaths now or better yet, yesterday.

In the UK, it is only 4% of deaths and even the cops don't routinely carry firearms.

When only the rich and nobility have guns, only the rich kill people with guns

That is what the Founders understood by a "well-related militia". The 1.5% who had ancient muskets or modern handguns for settling duels. The Second Amerdment was a British Idea that accidentally strayed into lawless frontier in America, like the much abused English Language.

If only Civilization had caught up, but sadly, what you have now is a nearly complete Snivilization, to borrow a word coined by Herman Melville.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

This Is Bold Text: In before Ted Cruz blames the hospital gown's open back door.


Basically everywhere needs to be locked down like Fort Knox so the gun industry can sell high-margin items to the nutjobs who already have 3 guns
 
Serious Black
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: SpaceMonkey-66: About 3 years ago, I had an operation to fix an abdominal hernia, after a year it failed and I had to go back and get it done again. Both times were extremely painful and had long recovery periods.

The strange thing is, I didn't go shoot my surgeon. Hmmm.......

I don't know where I'm going with this, other than you shouldn't shoot your surgeon if things don't go like you hoped.

If this guy was that unstable, he would have snapped over something else eventually.

I'm not much for gun control, but I do think that waiting periods and age restrictions for certain firearms are a good thing (along with universal background checks).


I'm not saying you are wrong, but I am not sure it would have helped a bunch in this case. The guy already owned at least one gun prior to the day he bought the rifle and he was in his 30s.


This, right here, this is the rub. For whatever reason, Republicans today insist that any bill people propose which restricts gun ownership needs to irrevocably solve the entirety of the gun violence problem in America or it's not worth even discussing. Yet they don't apply that same standard to relaxing gun ownership restrictions, those can iteratively solve the problem of not enough people owning guns or not being able to carry them everywhere. Weird how that works.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The successful suicide rate of men is six times that of women. Women tend to use pills, men to use guns.

It will even out a bit now that the women are becoming as effecient killers as men.

You have that to look forward to.

Before gun control, the murder rate in Indonesia was six times the rate in the USA. In many American countries, north, south and central, it still is higher than Indonesia
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It is time to think and act or to shut the fark up

This applies to the gun control lobby as well as to right and left wing anarchists and frontier style brandy and gun-runners.

And let us admit that the black organizers and the police are right when they consider drugs, alcohol and gun sales as the unspoken but semi-organized white genocide of POC.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: Dude had spinal surgery and was having pain two weeks later. Yeah, guy. It's SPINAL SURGERY. Your PT is probably gonna last for 3-6 months at least. Suck it up, take your scrips, and sit the fark down.


and yet his whiny ass was still perfectly capable of carrying and using two guns

you'd think this idiot could have shot himself in the head FIRST

going to be a big pain in the ass to replace the hospital's spinal surgeon

//leave a bad review on google maps, OD on opioids, go kill somebody at an insurance company
 
Gough [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: Dude had spinal surgery and was having pain two weeks later. Yeah, guy. It's SPINAL SURGERY. Your PT is probably gonna last for 3-6 months at least. Suck it up, take your scrips, and sit the fark down.


How thoroughly did the patient read his consent forms?

I'm still waiting for the pain to subside after my spinal surgery and that was in August...1972.  It never occurred to me to go after my surgeon.  Besides, I think I've missed my opportunity.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Lorelle: About an hour before the shooting, Louis legally bought a semi-automatic AR-15-style rifle from a local gun store and purchased a semi-automatic handgun on May 29 from a local pawn shop

Isn't America wonderful? It takes less time to buy a gun and shoot up a medical building than it does to obtain a driver's license.


Well you use the driver's license to get the gun, so that waiting is already finished.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: About 3 years ago, I had an operation to fix an abdominal hernia, after a year it failed and I had to go back and get it done again. Both times were extremely painful and had long recovery periods.

The strange thing is, I didn't go shoot my surgeon. Hmmm.......

I don't know where I'm going with this, other than you shouldn't shoot your surgeon if things don't go like you hoped.

If this guy was that unstable, he would have snapped over something else eventually.

I'm not much for gun control, but I do think that waiting periods and age restrictions for certain firearms are a good thing (along with universal background checks).


The rule for back/wrist surgery is "don't expect it to be better, expect it to stop getting worse".

Also not shooting your doctor and all, but that might infringe on your freedoms down there.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Lorelle: About an hour before the shooting, Louis legally bought a semi-automatic AR-15-style rifle from a local gun store and purchased a semi-automatic handgun on May 29 from a local pawn shop

Isn't America wonderful? It takes less time to buy a gun and shoot up a medical building than it does to obtain a driver's license.


It takes longer than that to buy a car.  Maybe even to rent a car.

Fffuuuuuu...
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Serious Black: Isn't it shocking how many mass shootings in America happen when a good guy with a gun who bought their weapon legally decides to stop being a good guy with a gun?


Back in the day I thought about making the "Responsible Gun Owner of the Day" award, and date each entry the day before a mass shooting for an award devoted to the shooter.
 
Fissile
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The important thing is that there are no abortions being performed at this medical facility.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The GOP is not completely wrong when they say this is a mental health problem, and that we need to combat active shootings by going after the mental health problems that lead to active shooters.  They are just insincere when they say it though, because the same environmental conditions that encourage aggressive men to shoot up schools and hospitals are the same environmental conditions that cause men to join far right political groups. 

I understand that this particular shooter probably doesn't match the kind of man who pulls the lever for the GOP, but all the lighter shade fellows like him are exactly the kind of people who believe and follow QAnnon.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Fissile: The important thing is that there are no abortions being performed at this medical facility.


Well, not anymore.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
CORRECTION

I found the source of my numbers above.

The correct number for America is 79%, not 89%

The source is : the BBC.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-41488081
 
Jz4p
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: Jz4p: Lorelle: About an hour before the shooting, Louis legally bought a semi-automatic AR-15-style rifle from a local gun store and purchased a semi-automatic handgun on May 29 from a local pawn shop

Isn't America wonderful? It takes less time to buy a gun and shoot up a medical building than it does to obtain a driver's license.

Holy crap.  That's the quickest I've seen someone go from gun ownership to murder.  Gotta be a record right?

/Sadly, there have been quicker suicides.

Everything is being streamlined now.  When your angry you need that gun now.   If you don't have money it's fine, 30% down on a credit card that you'll never pay back because your Dead.   Fool proof plan.


Maybe they can repossess the gun? Make good on their losses.

/Don't want the gun dealership to suffer needlessly like the victims did.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: The guy already owned at least one gun prior to the day he bought the rifle and he was in his 30s.


He bought it May 29. That was this past Sunday. 4 days ago.
 
Jz4p
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Lorelle: About an hour before the shooting, Louis legally bought a semi-automatic AR-15-style rifle from a local gun store and purchased a semi-automatic handgun on May 29 from a local pawn shop

Isn't America wonderful? It takes less time to buy a gun and shoot up a medical building than it does to obtain a driver's license.

I'll bet he had to park his car and walk into that gun store, too.   Who thinks our guns laws are antiquated and that gun stores should have drive-thru windows?  For the busy mass murder who hasn't got the time.

/There probably is a gun shop with a drive thru.   This is, after, Merica.


You still need to unpack (and assemble?)the gun, load the ammunition, etc.  These things take time.

/Loading a 20-round clip takes a while.
//I've never bought a gun, so I have no idea what it needs
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: The GOP is not completely wrong when they say this is a mental health problem, and that we need to combat active shootings by going after the mental health problems that lead to active shooters.  They are just insincere when they say it though, because the same environmental conditions that encourage aggressive men to shoot up schools and hospitals are the same environmental conditions that cause men to join far right political groups. 

I understand that this particular shooter probably doesn't match the kind of man who pulls the lever for the GOP, but all the lighter shade fellows like him are exactly the kind of people who believe and follow QAnnon.


It's not emotion or marriage or mental health that is the core problem. These are merely correlaries.

The problem is ideology, memes, belief systems, indoctrination by government, media and other players in those games.

The Second Amendment is the peg on which this ideological ("cultural") malady is hung to dry.

It has to go or be amended to make more explicit to even those few who have read it that the intent of the Constitution and its writers (in the Constitution and the Federalist Papers, among others) did not intend to support anarchy and lawlessness, but a well-mainted miliia for communities with no police and no governments, the exact opposited of anarchist ideolgy, because it was meant to maintain life, liberty property in the face of anarchy or at least lawlessness.

Crazy Yanks. They are proud of their ignorance and craftiness.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

brantgoose: The reason why America's gun related deaths are 89% or so of all killings is that Things Take Time.

Killing youself with prescription or illegal drugs takes longer than shooting yourself and gives you thinking time, even after you have taken the pills or whatever.

It takes forever to kill somebody with a small plastic disposable spork. Americans don't have that sort of stick-to-it-tivity or patience. They want deaths now or better yet, yesterday.

In the UK, it is only 4% of deaths and even the cops don't routinely carry firearms.

When only the rich and nobility have guns, only the rich kill people with guns

That is what the Founders understood by a "well-related militia". The 1.5% who had ancient muskets or modern handguns for settling duels. The Second Amerdment was a British Idea that accidentally strayed into lawless frontier in America, like the much abused English Language.

If only Civilization had caught up, but sadly, what you have now is a nearly complete Snivilization, to borrow a word coined by Herman Melville.


This is a key point. When we talk gun control, we do need to accept that certain people have a need for a gun as a tool, be it farmers, people with livestock, etc.

And that is going to fall down class lines if you institute a ban with any teeth to it. You will essentially have the gentry where you go, "ok, we trust this dude, he has a need, he has insurance, he is a part of the community, he has no record, he has some folks who will step up with him and say its cool to give him one, here is your gun sir"

But that is no going to be most people. Its going to be minorities worried about their safety and redneck jed who wasn't going to shoot up a school, but was just "Guns are cool" who get busted and locked up for whatever.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

brantgoose: winedrinkingman: The GOP is not completely wrong when they say this is a mental health problem, and that we need to combat active shootings by going after the mental health problems that lead to active shooters.  They are just insincere when they say it though, because the same environmental conditions that encourage aggressive men to shoot up schools and hospitals are the same environmental conditions that cause men to join far right political groups. 

I understand that this particular shooter probably doesn't match the kind of man who pulls the lever for the GOP, but all the lighter shade fellows like him are exactly the kind of people who believe and follow QAnnon.

It's not emotion or marriage or mental health that is the core problem. These are merely correlaries.

The problem is ideology, memes, belief systems, indoctrination by government, media and other players in those games.

The Second Amendment is the peg on which this ideological ("cultural") malady is hung to dry.

It has to go or be amended to make more explicit to even those few who have read it that the intent of the Constitution and its writers (in the Constitution and the Federalist Papers, among others) did not intend to support anarchy and lawlessness, but a well-mainted miliia for communities with no police and no governments, the exact opposited of anarchist ideolgy, because it was meant to maintain life, liberty property in the face of anarchy or at least lawlessness.

Crazy Yanks. They are proud of their ignorance and craftiness.


Someday when we have a 2/3rds majority in the house and senate, and 3/4ths of the states under dem control, we can amend the constitution.  Until then, we're going to have to work within the scope of what we have.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

whatisaidwas: Lorelle: About an hour before the shooting, Louis legally bought a semi-automatic AR-15-style rifle from a local gun store and purchased a semi-automatic handgun on May 29 from a local pawn shop

Isn't America wonderful? It takes less time to buy a gun and shoot up a medical building than it does to obtain a driver's license.

It takes longer than that to buy a car.  Maybe even to rent a car.

Fffuuuuuu...


Takes about 10 minutes to rent a car in Oklahoma.  Less if you're a club member at Avis, then you go straight to your car.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: Dude had spinal surgery and was having pain two weeks later. Yeah, guy. It's SPINAL SURGERY. Your PT is probably gonna last for 3-6 months at least. Suck it up, take your scrips, and sit the fark down.


This....I had L4/L5 done back in 2007, and I still have trouble with it from time to time. Hell, I go work on my truck and I'm sore for days, even now
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: SpaceMonkey-66: About 3 years ago, I had an operation to fix an abdominal hernia, after a year it failed and I had to go back and get it done again. Both times were extremely painful and had long recovery periods.

The strange thing is, I didn't go shoot my surgeon. Hmmm.......

I don't know where I'm going with this, other than you shouldn't shoot your surgeon if things don't go like you hoped.

If this guy was that unstable, he would have snapped over something else eventually.

I'm not much for gun control, but I do think that waiting periods and age restrictions for certain firearms are a good thing (along with universal background checks).


I'm not saying you are wrong, but I am not sure it would have helped a bunch in this case.  The guy already owned at least one gun prior to the day he bought the rifle and he was in his 30s.


Yeah but he went and bought that AR that morning. In this case though it may not have made a difference, who knows. I think it would further down the line though
 
Displayed 50 of 55 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.