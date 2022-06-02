 Skip to content
(FOX6Now)   Kids driving Kias trifecta in play: "Stay dangerous. It's going to be a bloody summer. A lot of (expletive) are going to die," one of Milwaukee's teenaged "Kia boys" said to the reckless driving advocate. Reckless driving advocate?   (fox6now.com) divider line
    More: Scary, YouTube, Tommy Gerszewski, Misdemeanor, Kia Boys, YouTube video, big joke of the whole thing, documentary Tuesday, city leaders  
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

skybird659: [vignette.wikia.nocookie.net image 500x270]
[i.pinimg.com image 850x637]


Sh*t apples
 
kmgenesis23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Article on "Kia Boys" fails to describe what they do or are eve threatening to do.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Police took something a 16 year old YouTuber said seriously.  That's the joke.

He still belongs in jail, of course.

... for being a typical 16 year YouTuber.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
In the old days, a country would have just invented an excuse for a land war and sent all these little bastards.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Future headline: Kia kids KIA !!
 
milkandcheese
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bayoukitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: Article on "Kia Boys" fails to describe what they do or are eve threatening to do.


This, because fear and/or terror is not the first thing that pops to mind when I hear "Kia Boys."
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Like I said in an unrelated thread, you want to kill yourself, fine. Leave everybody else out of it.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Some people need a cockpunch.  Early and often.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
