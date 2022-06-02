 Skip to content
(NYPost)   William, Kate's son Prince Louis, 4, steals the show at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Yes a fresh Prince indeed   (nypost.com) divider line
    Royal Air Force, Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, Prince Louis, Prince Louis' siblings Prince George, comedian Michelle Collins, English-language films, Monarch, Princess Charlotte  
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Star of future tabloid headlines

And prince memes
 
Arachnophobe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Four year old boys.

They are all the same.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"I can't believe I've found the ark of the covenant. The fuher will be so delighted. Now to open it"

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Parasites are so adorable
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone who has a 4yo kid, or has ever babysat a 4yo, knows exactly what the royals are going through on the reviewing stand.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'...and then Philip dashed into my bedroom wearing nothing but my tiara and we made sweet sweet love right in front of the corgis.'

'AAAAAAAAAAAAAHHH!!! TMI! WHERE'S THE NANNY WITH THOSE EAR-PLUGS???'
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fellow Farkers, I present the future Duke of York.
 
The_Philosopher_King
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whenever I see pictures of Kate I think she looks classy.

And then I wonder what Pippa's butt is doing lately?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Adorable little kid that is slowly being brainwashed into believing that he's special by virtue of birthright.
 
Bslim
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Looks like an annoying little dipshiat to me. It's only "antics" when you are from a certain color and class.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Adorable little kid that is slowly being brainwashed into believing that he's special by virtue of birthright.


Brainwashing? He's a 4 year old. His black little heart is already filled with selfish malice and egocentric hate.
 
Maxor
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So for grins everyone does everyone remember when his uncle Harry was the cute younger prince? Where/when is his Meghan coming from?
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Adorable little kid that is slowly being brainwashed into believing that he's special by virtue of birthright.


Fark user imageView Full Size

(ever-so apropro with regards to the subject & subjective comments)
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Subtonic: gameshowhost: Adorable little kid that is slowly being brainwashed into believing that he's special by virtue of birthright.

Brainwashing? He's a 4 year old. His black little heart is already filled with selfish malice and egocentric hate.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.