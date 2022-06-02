 Skip to content
(The Moscow Times)   Oligarchs faced having to choose between getting rid of Putin or having wrinkly faces   (themoscowtimes.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or worse, their aging trophy wives getting wrinkly faces...
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Guess they'll just have to kill themselves. It's characteristically fatalistic after all. The most prized Russian personality trait other than "is potato"
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Polonium supplies unaffected.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Russian Clinics. Sounds sketchy.
 
bisonjelly
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
They can substitute Ivermectin, it's a miracle drug.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Well, I'm sure the oddly puffy-faced, unwrinkled 69-year-old ruler of Russia won't be affected by this. He's not the vain type.
 
roofmonkey
‘’ 1 minute ago  

neongoats: Guess they'll just have to kill themselves. It's characteristically fatalistic after all. The most prized Russian personality trait other than "is potato"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
