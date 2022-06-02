 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Don't look now but there's something funny going on over there at the food bank, George. I've never really seen one but that's got all the earmarks of being a run   (npr.org) divider line
27
    More: Murica, Food bank, Feeding America, 2007-2008 world food price crisis, Food banks, neighborhood food pantry, food bank, food banks, Katie Fitzgerald  
•       •       •

591 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 02 Jun 2022 at 8:38 PM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Let them eat guns.

/s
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Donate to your local food bank if you can, money actually goes the furthest but food is always appreciated.
 
Lusiphur
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I bet the woman in the photo could afford food if she didn't buy the largest SUV she could afford back when gas was cheap.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
American Exceptionalism
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Donate to your local food bank if you can, money actually goes the furthest but food is always appreciated.


Yep. North Texas Food Bank is one of our recurring monthly donations. If they put out the call for actual food we'll bring that too.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Lusiphur: I bet the woman in the photo could afford food if she didn't buy the largest SUV she could afford back when gas was cheap.


Cheaper than rent.
 
Induced.Karma
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Lusiphur: I bet the woman in the photo could afford food if she didn't buy the largest SUV she could afford back when gas was cheap.


Christ, what an asshole.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Gee I wonder if DOING SOMETHING ABOUT LEGENDARY INCOME/WEALTH INEQUALITY might possibly help.
 
Grimstrider
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Wow. Never saw vehicles that nice at the food banks back in the day.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Donate to your local food bank if you can, money actually goes the furthest but food is always appreciated.


Thanks for the reminder!

They used to send me a letter each month and I would fill out the credit card portion to donate, but they've stopped for some reason. Maybe printing and postage is too much lately?

I'll call in the morning and set up a regular donation.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Lusiphur: I bet the woman in the photo could afford food if she didn't buy the largest SUV she could afford back when gas was cheap.


That is a lot of unproven assumptions.
 
Bslim
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"On a sultry evening..."

Would also have accepted:

"The night was moist..."
 
WrongTrousers
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Lusiphur: I bet the woman in the photo could afford food if she didn't buy the largest SUV she could afford back when gas was cheap.


Betcha she has the nerve to have a refrigerator too.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Grimstrider: Wow. Never saw vehicles that nice at the food banks back in the day.


Now for a reality check: People do lose jobs after purchasing vehicles, which leads to such people seeking help obtaining groceries.
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Induced.Karma: Lusiphur: I bet the woman in the photo could afford food if she didn't buy the largest SUV she could afford back when gas was cheap.

Christ, what an asshole.


That was indeed a take. I mean, who needs a car in a country where car dependency has been deliberately engineered since the 1950s? She should have Ubered.
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm glad to see the modern version of "the welfare queens drive Cadillacs!" took all of 40 seconds to show up, because lord knows it wouldn't be a discussion about working class struggles without THAT old canard.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Food bank food is some of the most random odd stuff.
5 pounds of turkey jerky.
10 pounds of sweet potatoes.
2 bottles of Smart water.
17 vine 🍅 in the fine. ( Made tomato sandwiches for a week)
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Gee I wonder if DOING SOMETHING ABOUT LEGENDARY INCOME/WEALTH INEQUALITY might possibly help.


BERNIE LOST
GET OVER IT
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If you let them own refrigerators, sooner or later, they're going to want to put things in it.

"Jeeves!  What's in my refrigerator?"
Mustard and hamdingers, sir.
" Imma eating good tonight."
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Lusiphur: I bet the woman in the photo could afford food if she didn't buy the largest SUV she could afford back when gas was cheap.


Everyone here is closer to being homeless than we are to being rich. A bad year, a medical emergency, a natural disaster. There are many things that can turn someone from a comfortable life to waiting in line for food before they can really react to it.
That could be the last working vehicle that she has after running the rest into the ground unable to afford repair. It could be a gift from a friend trying to help.
We don't know all the hardships another person is going through. Just that they need help.
 
Discordulator [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Lusiphur: I bet the woman in the photo could afford food if she didn't buy the largest SUV she could afford back when gas was cheap.


And how dare those poor people have cell phones!

/you may be right
//but you also don't know the circumstances of their life
 
Lusiphur
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Induced.Karma: Lusiphur: I bet the woman in the photo could afford food if she didn't buy the largest SUV she could afford back when gas was cheap.

Christ, what an asshole.


I'm not saying we shouldn't provide her with all the food she needs, but holy shiat, this (gas price explosion) happens every five years or so. And people never learn their lesson and keep buying the largest, least efficient car they can get financing for the minute gas prices drop, even though for the vast majority of these folks a Prius would serve all of their needs.
 
Fano
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Lusiphur: I bet the woman in the photo could afford food if she didn't buy the largest SUV she could afford back when gas was cheap.


We are supposed to feel compassion, not scorn for the consequences of one's choices
 
chitownmike
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Grimstrider: Wow. Never saw vehicles that nice at the food banks back in the day.


If you can drive to the food bank you better be volunteering!
 
alienated
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm just gonna hop in my luxury SUV and buy skrimps and lobster and steaks and cook them over an open fire of Biden Bucks to stick it to you filthy lieberals
 
Lusiphur
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SplittingAces: Induced.Karma: Lusiphur: I bet the woman in the photo could afford food if she didn't buy the largest SUV she could afford back when gas was cheap.

Christ, what an asshole.

That was indeed a take. I mean, who needs a car in a country where car dependency has been deliberately engineered since the 1950s? She should have Ubered.


Or, you know, bought any of the very many cars available that get better than 25 mpg highway. But no, your right, the only options are giant gas-guzzling SUV or Uber. Nothing else exists, and there are no other choices.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This administration is doing a bang up job!
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.