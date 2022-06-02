 Skip to content
(CNN)   Biden sanctions God   (cnn.com) divider line
23
23 Comments     (+0 »)
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God or Dog?

Because it's somebody's loyal dogs that got sanctioned.

/ well maybe God for Fox News, they know which side they are on.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russian businessman God Nisanov,

The Bible makes so much more sense now:

God: Comrade, I not say kill your brother--that illegal. I say if he were to have unfortunate accident, it not good, but not terrible....

--

Moses: So you want me to snuggle these really heavy sculptures down the mountain?

God: Smuggle! Hah! No smuggle, comrade; it is commandment for all mankind to make good. You do favor, maybe I help you with favor.

(Hours later, a rave breaks out and people start humping golden calf statues)

--

God: I have grabbed pussy. You make child now.

Mary: But--

God: YOU MAKE CHILD NOW.
 
Muta
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Good for Biden.  God has been kinda an ass the last couple years.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
My only question is, why did it take this long?  What were we waiting for?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Muta: Good for Biden.  God has been kinda an ass the last couple years.


Last couple of years?

Have you been paying attention for the last several thousand years?
 
Dimensio
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Arkkuss: My only question is, why did it take this long?  What were we waiting for?


Biden is a Catholic, so you can understand his reluctance.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Are they sanctioning God's estate? He dead. Nietzsche out front should've told ya.
 
Bslim
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"luxury asset management and service companies"

Right off the bat those should be treated as fronts for criminals (all sorts) and should be regulated and overseen right up the ass. "Managing" is really just an euphemism for "doing shady shiat."
 
crackpancake
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I don't know about you all but man, these sanctions really help me sleep so much better at night!  Rather than doing anything 10-15 years from now we can look back and remember them!

should we do anything madam president?

no the move is sit back and re-assess.

DONT LOOK UP
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
XTC - Dear God
Youtube p554R-Jq43A
 
MythDragon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Finally got that answer to; "What if god was one of us?"
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
sleekjunk
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Bslim: "luxury asset management and service companies"

Right off the bat those should be treated as fronts for criminals (all sorts) and should be regulated and overseen right up the ass. "Managing" is really just an euphemism for "doing shady shiat."


Oprah has 6 homes a $75 million jet etc... you think she handles all that stuff herself?
Mega rich want something they tell someone to buy it and take care of it for the 15 minutes they want to use it.   That's where these companies come in.
She had a house she didn't go to for years and the staff was there keeping it maintained, clean and stocked with food.  I'm sure they had an awesome gig just taking advantage of the place.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's pronounced "Jod"
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

disaster bastard: It's pronounced "Jod"


ZarDoz!!!

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=FSjCkISrJfQ#dialog
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Homer, this is God.

--frey Jones of the TV news program Rock Bottom.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nullandvoid744
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Just wait until he tries to sanction Bog. Then there'll be trouble.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Promises made, promises kept.
 
Bslim
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: Bslim: "luxury asset management and service companies"

Right off the bat those should be treated as fronts for criminals (all sorts) and should be regulated and overseen right up the ass. "Managing" is really just an euphemism for "doing shady shiat."

Oprah has 6 homes a $75 million jet etc... you think she handles all that stuff herself?
Mega rich want something they tell someone to buy it and take care of it for the 15 minutes they want to use it.   That's where these companies come in.
She had a house she didn't go to for years and the staff was there keeping it maintained, clean and stocked with food.  I'm sure they had an awesome gig just taking advantage of the place.


Like I said, overseen and regulated, add to that cross-referenced with bank and IRS records.
I don't give a sh*t if it's Oprah.
 
