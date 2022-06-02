 Skip to content
(ABC7 San Francisco)   Remember, before you sell that old couch on Craigslist, check it for loose change
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"There's always money in the banana stand couch!"
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I found an old wallet in one. Lots of ID and such but only twenty some dollars. I returned it.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"God has been kind to me and my children, they're all alive and well. I have three beautiful grandchildren, so what can I ever ask from God?" Umodu said."

Now, see, that is how religion ought to function in the human brain. Is there some way we can rig it or put something in the water to make religion do that in all religious people's brains?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like this happens a few times a year and you know it happens more, but those sorters at the store or people who know better than to tell someone clean out the rest. Jebus use a bank or safety deposit box the cash illegally, anything other than your couch
 
Bob_Laublaw [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My late sister was a hoarder, and paranoid. There were caches of cash all over her house. Not quite huge sums, but a few hundred dollars in several envelopes marked Emergency. 

Some also had McDonald's coupons, which added a little levity to a grim situation
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bob_Laublaw: My late sister was a hoarder, and paranoid. There were caches of cash all over her house. Not quite huge sums, but a few hundred dollars in several envelopes marked Emergency. 

Some also had McDonald's coupons, which added a little levity to a grim situation


I figured this was a similar situation.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shhhhhh
 
Sasquach
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Bob_Laublaw: My late sister was a hoarder, and paranoid. There were caches of cash all over her house. Not quite huge sums, but a few hundred dollars in several envelopes marked Emergency. 

Some also had McDonald's coupons, which added a little levity to a grim situation


I had a hoarding great aunt like that...when they were clearing out her house, every page of every book had to be checked for hidden cash...every drawer in every piece of furniture had to be carefully inspected for hidden jewelry..
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Were the previous owner of the couch the first owner?
If not, that money may not belong to them either.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
who hides money in a couch?
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What I have found to be an interesting fact is how much money coroners find in the deceased peoples' butt cheeks.

Also, we can add on another refrigerator in a poor's household.
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: who hides money in a couch?


Some beer drinker
 
Hobbess
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: who hides money in a couch?


People who fear another crash like the 1920s/30s. The fear is there even for people who weren't alive for it. Passed down by generations as apocryphal lessons.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I found your $18,000, so come get your $9,000.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Why does this make the news? If I found that kind of money I wouldn't tell anybody. I mean yeah I would try to track down the owner but I'm not running to the TV stations
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

thesharkman: Why does this make the news? If I found that kind of money I wouldn't tell anybody. I mean yeah I would try to track down the owner but I'm not running to the TV stations


Fixed that for myself
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
akm-img-a-in.tosshub.comView Full Size
 
