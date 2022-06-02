 Skip to content
(YouTube)   If you haven't heard of Bloodywood, this song slaps   (youtube.com) divider line
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I am sad that I only have one up-vote to give to this video.
 
Anastacya [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

GitOffaMyLawn: I am sad that I only have one up-vote to give to this video.


Octane on Sirius debuted them with this song and I fell in love with the sound. I recommend their cover of "Tunak Tunak Tun" if you want a good laugh. It's amazing.
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Anastacya: GitOffaMyLawn: I am sad that I only have one up-vote to give to this video.

Octane on Sirius debuted them with this song and I fell in love with the sound. I recommend their cover of "Tunak Tunak Tun" if you want a good laugh. It's amazing.


Off to go look that up. The original is one of my favs.

OK, I completely lost it at the "Where TF am I" and the crazy went up to 11 by the Mario Brothers scene.
 
Anastacya [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

GitOffaMyLawn: Anastacya: GitOffaMyLawn: I am sad that I only have one up-vote to give to this video.

Octane on Sirius debuted them with this song and I fell in love with the sound. I recommend their cover of "Tunak Tunak Tun" if you want a good laugh. It's amazing.

Off to go look that up. The original is one of my favs.

OK, I completely lost it at the "Where TF am I" and the crazy went up to 11 by the Mario Brothers scene.


I love this band. Their other songs have powerful messages and honestly, they seem like good peeps. I bought their album and do not regret it at all!
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They have been making some fun metal for a while now. Making the rapper dude a full band member was a good move and set them  in a good direction.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's a trip, it's got a funky beat, and I can bug out to it.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Anastacya: GitOffaMyLawn: I am sad that I only have one up-vote to give to this video.

Octane on Sirius debuted them with this song and I fell in love with the sound. I recommend their cover of "Tunak Tunak Tun" if you want a good laugh. It's amazing.


TUNAK TUNAK TUN METAL VERSION | Bloodywood Feat. Bonde do Metaleiro |
Youtube APK2iGKK7gs
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I have.

They are great
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
slaps whom
 
BetterMetalSnake
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Yeah, I am eagerly awaiting for these guys to become huge. Well, huge for a metal band.

Great stuff.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
There are people who haven't heard of Bollywood?
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Rakshak is one of the most interesting metal albums of 2022.
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That was noisy.

But also awesome.
 
BetterMetalSnake
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Anastacya: GitOffaMyLawn: I am sad that I only have one up-vote to give to this video.

Octane on Sirius debuted them with this song and I fell in love with the sound. I recommend their cover of "Tunak Tunak Tun" if you want a good laugh. It's amazing.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/APK2iGKK7gs?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


I hadn't see this video before. If I was emperor of the world, all metal videos would be like this.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
THIS song slaps.

Glove Slap (Feat. The B-52s)
Youtube -I2B_ERGE8E
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: It's a trip, it's got a funky beat, and I can bug out to it.


7/10
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This song slaps, it's a banger. You heard about that song? Total banger. It slaps.
Not gonna lie, this is a total banger? Love this new song, it slaps.
Slaps banger banger banger slaps total banger it slaps banger slaps slaps slaps banger banger banger banger
 
shabu
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Not typically a fan of the genre, but I like this! I'm sharing with friends who will appreciate this even more than me.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Damn, that was pretty good.
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I heard of them a while ago, they have a nice early 2k metal sound with some video game drums/ rhythm
 
