(ABC7 San Francisco)   LA County confirms 1st presumptive case of monkeypox in spite of repeated declarations that nobody pox in LA   (abc7news.com) divider line
17 Comments
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sees what you did there.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Boooo, subby. Boooo.
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
2Pac's back in LA?!  I knew he faked his death!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
mmmm Dale Bozzio

wiki.killuglyradio.comView Full Size
 
uberalice
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: [Fark user image 425x324]

Sees what you did there.


She was the girl that was stuck to seat 38 on Phydeaux iii.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
In Los Angeles, everyone is looking for validation.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: mmmm Dale Bozzio

[wiki.killuglyradio.com image 300x466]


Too bad she turned into a crazy cat lady.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
God dammit! Will people stop raping these go dammed monkeys! Just because they take your banana doesn't mean they consent to be used in your perverted coke fueled GOP sex parties that upstanding moral citizen Madison Cawthorn won't attend
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: God dammit! Will people stop raping these go dammed monkeys! Just because they take your banana doesn't mean they consent to be used in your perverted coke fueled GOP sex parties that upstanding moral citizen Madison Cawthorn won't attend


We have rights! The constitution doesn't forbid monkey farking.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Here's the two things about this pox outbreak that terrify me:

- it's spreading mainly via people farking
- cases aren't contagious until they have symptoms

Who the god damn hell thinks, "hmmm I'm covered in painful rashes... Well time to go out clubbing." And worse yet, "I'm totally riding that even though he's covered in rashes." WT actual F?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Did they say who, who who-who-who-oo-oo-ook (flings poo)

Get your hairless hands off me you filthy docs!
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

erik-k: Here's the two things about this pox outbreak that terrify me:

- it's spreading mainly via people farking
- cases aren't contagious until they have symptoms

Who the god damn hell thinks, "hmmm I'm covered in painful rashes... Well time to go out clubbing." And worse yet, "I'm totally riding that even though he's covered in rashes." WT actual F?


Puss is a lubricant if you're brave enough
 
cabbyman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Nature finds a way of clearing out the riff raff it seems...
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lake Royale
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
But everybody

Fark user imageView Full Size


double pox in Baahston.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

erik-k: Here's the two things about this pox outbreak that terrify me:

- it's spreading mainly via people farking


dailystatuss.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

