 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(PC Gamer)   Good news, now you can be hunted underground by killer dog robots and their flying friends. Well, I didn't say it was good news for you   (pcgamer.com) divider line
24
    More: Scary, Robotics, Isaac Asimov, Robots, New aged robots, Robot, Domestic robot, new tab, amazing creations of others  
•       •       •

748 clicks; posted to Main » and Fandom » on 02 Jun 2022 at 7:24 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Really didn't think we'd get an Elden Ring DLC this quickly.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I told you this was my business plan.

None of you believed me.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But do the dogs also shoot bees out of their mouths?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not the Black Mirror episode I was expecting to see happen in real life first, but it will do.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, they really upgraded the Rat Things.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those chilling dog robots now have deployable helicopters, too

No, see, you're over by a couple letters, there.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AIMEE is one step closer to reality. Good luck, folks.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait until the nano bots are used for evil.  When something is the size of a grain of sand, not sure how you can hide from it.

Sleep tight and don't let the nano robot bedbugs bite
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
MagicBoris
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally. This is the dystopian future I was promised. Less mad max more terminator.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Paging Ray Bradbury...
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If we don't build murder-bots then we have a much better chance of not being killed by murder-bots.
 
Fano
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: AIMEE is one step closer to reality. Good luck, folks.


Don't you think the time is right for us to find
All the things we thought weren't proper could be right in time?
 
Fano
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: If we don't build murder-bots then we have a much better chance of not being killed by murder-bots.


It's like they never read the classic sci-fi novel "Don't Build the Ultimate Pain Matrix"
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Did the author fear monger enough?  I believe with a bit of additional effort she could have worked in ICE-9 or similar.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So this means we'll have sex robots soon right?

...right?
 
Birnone
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The Mach 5 in Speed Racer had a deployable flying robot.
Speed Racer - Mach 5's Advanced Features
Youtube 43rxThjYWsE
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: But do the dogs also shoot bees out of their mouths?


Not bees, they are fish.
 
tinyarena
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: So this means we'll have sex robots soon right?

...right?


Yes, but afterwards they shoot bees out of their mouth
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

tinyarena: Kumana Wanalaia: So this means we'll have sex robots soon right?

...right?

Yes, but afterwards they shoot bees out of their mouth


Better than some other orifices.
 
Kraig57
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.