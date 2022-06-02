 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   No one signed a 12-year old's yearbook, but then the older kids heard about it and took action   (msn.com) divider line
8
    More: Sappy  
•       •       •

395 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 02 Jun 2022 at 1:37 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
rjakobi
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Her primary objective in posting the photo, Ridder explained, was to encourage parents to talk to their children about bullying. She said she's aware that some parents prefer to keep such matters private, but she thought that being forthright about it might help prevent her son and others from being targeted further.

She hoped people would sympathize with her son's struggle, but she did not anticipate the outpouring of support that swiftly surfaced after her post - particularly from older students at the school.

Joanna Cooper, 17, received a text message from her mother with a screenshot of Ridder's post. Right away, the 11th-grader decided, "I'm going to get people and we're going to sign his yearbook. No kid deserves to feel like that."

The kids are alright.
 
Warlordtrooper
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sounds like some teenagers have a better idea how to prevent mass school shootings than some of the kids peers or parents.... or even elected officials.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Dusty in here right now. So very-wait! The windows are all closed!
/Hope for the future
//if we leave them a future
///3 cheers for kids who think outside themselves!
 
sdkOyOte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Its a sign of possibly things being better, good ont he kids stepping up, I hope for this kid Brody that it carries on somewhat for him, more friends or an easier time in his next few years and not make him a target by some of the dickheads that rebuffed him initially.

Also that the younger ones who stepped up dont forget the kid a year from now. The compassion and action to resolve the issue though is pretty cool. Good on these guys for making someones else life better, if only for a moment. That kind of compassion can turn the tide of someone's life.
 
eagles95
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Listen subby....we don't like giving out hope around here!!

/seriously good on the upperclassmen
//that kid hopefully develops some app that makes him rich
///then tells his classmates who were dicks to fark all the way off
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
THIS IS WHY I TEACH. <3

The kids are much better people than the adults could ever be.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Kids are cruel as f*ck.

Nice to see some other people step up. We had a few groups like that in my school back in the late 1800's. The football team would sit with the "special" kids... mostly because the Coach forced them too... but by the end of the year you could see those jockheads actually did like those kids they probably made fun of to their friends.

All we have is each other. Be nice to people when you can.
 
payattention
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
FTFA: Plus, and perhaps most important, she added, their efforts set a positive example for students in Brody's class, particularly those who initially refused to sign his yearbook.
As upperclassmen filled the pages of Brody's book, several of his classmates got up from their seats and signed their names, too.

Ahh yes, the old 'Oh, look... the older kids that we want so desperately to notice us are being nice to that kid we always bully and make fun of. So, I will act like I wasn't part of the issue and get up in front of all of them and sign it like I intended to do that from the beginning!'

/sorry kiddies, you don't get to sling your cruelty and then act like you didn't do it, despite what you see some adults do every single day.
//especially when the attempt to do so is so obviously a ploy to garner attention from the older kids
//only adults who try to overthrow our government can get away with that
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.