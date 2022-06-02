 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Ever wondered what tornadoes look like inside? Bonus: You'll wonder why Florida Man stood under an active tornado that long   (wfla.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I read that as tomatoes.

Maybe I need a Bloody Mary.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

edmo: I read that as tomatoes.

Maybe I need a Bloody Mary.


I did too and make it spicy!
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Nicholas Krasznavolgyi

The tornado jumbled up the letters in his last name.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Holy crap.
 
Mouser
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Mesmerizing, yet terrifying.  Mesterrimerfying?
 
dyhchong
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Unbelievable...number of ads loading.

Then I finally got a chance to watch the video and it loaded a 13 second ad that was followed by a video that didn't show the inside of a tornado. Just the initial steps of the tornado forming.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I-35W in Minneapolis, while driving a VW Bug, the Day of the Green Wall. I saw that above us and booked but it kept following us and dropping AIGH!!!! I whipped off the freeway and ignored red lights at about 50mph -- in a rusty VW Bug mind you -- until we got to a convenience store. Poured out of the bug into the store, "Dude basement now where AIGH!!!" Dude did not understand English and thought we were raving maniacs. Wind was really whipping up at this point. Back to the Bug! Aiiiighhh!!! Flew down streets as shiziness was flying around Bug getting wrecked by wind until I made it a block away from home and parked near a large wall on hill. Bail! Ran to the apartment, all five of us, and proceeded to watch this storm drop two feet of rain in two hours and flood the hell out of the Twin Cities.

/ People died in our complex, garden level apartments got submerged, water was up to the first floor apartments.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

edmo: I read that as tomatoes.

Maybe I need a Bloody Mary.


thekitchenwhisperer.netView Full Size
 
chucknasty [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
meh, I watched Twister. I am good.
movie was wrong though. the sky turns green after a tornado. being dead serious.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Pfft - Twister did it first

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ suck it Mother Nature
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
He was young.  It says so.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Pffft. That's not a tornado, at least not yet. The chasers who ride in TIV2, aka, The Tank, know what the inside of a tornado looks like.
INSIDE A TORNADO - FULL VERSION - TIV2 INTERCEPT
Youtube v075d9Vfqcg
 
hammettman
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I take it a lot of the brown stuff in the air isn't just dirt.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

chucknasty: meh, I watched Twister. I am good.
movie was wrong though. the sky turns green after a tornado. being dead serious.


That green sky is a scary thing.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dyhchong: Unbelievable...number of ads loading.

Then I finally got a chance to watch the video and it loaded a 13 second ad that was followed by a video that didn't show the inside of a tornado. Just the initial steps of the tornado forming.



STARING UP THE MOUTH OF A TORNADO
Youtube v9_PmtCRXU4


Actual source video was also 1080p.
 
