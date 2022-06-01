 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Oligarch claims $300M yacht "untouchable" in United Arab Emirates port. In completely unrelated news: Fark party in UAE port of Ras al-Khaimah. Bring your own beer, scuba suit, and drill   (usatoday.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Vladimir Putin, Russia, European Union, Swiss government, NATO, Russianoligarch worth, World War II, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Narrator: "But the activists knew the drill.  And how to use it."
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cancel all UAE Visas and send their worthless kids home to mom and dad. That yacht will be on the auction block before you can say Allahu Ackbar!
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sink it.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Untouchable"

martech.zoneView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Narrator: "But the activists knew the drill.  And how to use it."


I'd love that if there were no other way, but I'm hoping there's ultimately still some way of turning it into cash that can be used to rebuild destroyed Ukrainian stuff.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CheatCommando: Cancel all UAE Visas and send their worthless kids home to mom and dad. That yacht will be on the auction block before you can say Allahu Ackbar!


Who the fark are you to call their kids worthless.  If anyone is, you are a worthless POS.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: CheatCommando: Cancel all UAE Visas and send their worthless kids home to mom and dad. That yacht will be on the auction block before you can say Allahu Ackbar!

Who the fark are you to call their kids worthless.  If anyone is, you are a worthless POS.


Found the rich ass UAE dad.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. The Western world decided it had enough of war and decided to elevate those sand kingdoms into our Gods instead of conquering them back then. Live with the consequences.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: CheatCommando: Cancel all UAE Visas and send their worthless kids home to mom and dad. That yacht will be on the auction block before you can say Allahu Ackbar!

Who the fark are you to call their kids worthless.  If anyone is, you are a worthless POS.


Yeah, 40 week old Fark accounts don't mean much.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: CheatCommando: Cancel all UAE Visas and send their worthless kids home to mom and dad. That yacht will be on the auction block before you can say Allahu Ackbar!

Who the fark are you to call their kids worthless.  If anyone is, you are a worthless POS.


What a worthless POS might look like:
images.fineartamerica.comView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

madgonad: jaivirtualcard: CheatCommando: Cancel all UAE Visas and send their worthless kids home to mom and dad. That yacht will be on the auction block before you can say Allahu Ackbar!

Who the fark are you to call their kids worthless.  If anyone is, you are a worthless POS.

Yeah, 40 week old Fark accounts don't mean much.


Everyone know that the more time you spend on Fark, the smarter you get.
 
Speef
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: madgonad: jaivirtualcard: CheatCommando: Cancel all UAE Visas and send their worthless kids home to mom and dad. That yacht will be on the auction block before you can say Allahu Ackbar!

Who the fark are you to call their kids worthless.  If anyone is, you are a worthless POS.

Yeah, 40 week old Fark accounts don't mean much.

Everyone know that the more time you spend on Fark, the smarter you get.


Eventually you get so smart that you transcend regular fark and ascend to the Politics tab, where you share your eternal wisdom with your peers in the language of pure logic and reason.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
IS it just me? or does the shape of Motor Yacht A give off a sinister vibe?
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Speef:

Eventually you get so smart that you transcend regular fark and ascend to the Politics tab, where you share your eternal wisdom with your peers in the language of pure logic and reason.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The very first submarine was designed to approach ships from below and punch holes in them.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: CheatCommando: Cancel all UAE Visas and send their worthless kids home to mom and dad. That yacht will be on the auction block before you can say Allahu Ackbar!

Who the fark are you to call their kids worthless.  If anyone is, you are a worthless POS.


Found another Russian troll, folks.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
He may learn the meaning of the phrase "challenge accepted."
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Mk 48 ADCAP says

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tinyarena
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: CheatCommando: Cancel all UAE Visas and send their worthless kids home to mom and dad. That yacht will be on the auction block before you can say Allahu Ackbar!

Who the fark are you to call their kids worthless.  If anyone is, you are a worthless POS.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
