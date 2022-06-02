 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Well this is certainly convenient timing   (bbc.com) divider line
Gonzo317
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Never thought i'd be rooting for COVID, but here we are.
 
BFletch651
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Don't be cynical, subby.  He can prove you wrong by dying.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Heamer: Never thought i'd be rooting for COVID, but here we are.


COVID has let me down more times than the 20th Century Red Sox.
 
KingKauff
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Does he really have Covid, or is he just saying that to avoid the scrutiny?

/dnrtfa
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 minute ago  
LOL, doubt if there will be a lot of tears shed outside of the palace.
 
