(KPTV Portland)   He couldn't have gotten far. He's in a Kia Soul. And 12   (kptv.com) divider line
14
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
My wife thinks her Soul is going to get her into heaven.  So, really there's no limit.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
5'4" and 100 pounds, he's about the size the car was designed for.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Would've gotten away if they jacked a Pontiac Aztec.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
How can you keep a lookout for a Kia Soul?  Everyone knows...  (oh no)  the soul has no eyes.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Maybe he's not the one driving...
 
benelane
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's one of them damn Kids in Kias from the other thread, isn't it?
 
TWX
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I probably could've driven at twelve.  The local arcade had a video game called Hard Drivin' that featured a full sit-down simulator console with adjustable seat, pedals, steering wheel, gear shifter, knob to turn as a 'key', etc.  I played that game a whole lot in addition to riding ATVs and go-karts, so I was familiar with how a conventional automobile's controls worked, I was used to how a few self-propelled vehicles handled, and I was basically familiar with the rules of the road.
 
TWX
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

benelane: It's one of them damn Kids in Kias from the other thread, isn't it?


no, they're MIA.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Omnivorous: My wife thinks her Soul is going to get her into heaven.  So, really there's no limit.


But is there a 12-year-old boy in her?
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
He's gonna be known as "Hamster" for the rest of his school days.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Omnivorous: My wife thinks her Soul is going to get her into heaven.  So, really there's no limit.


It's the "technically correct" loophole a ginger can use to get into heaven.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: 5'4" and 100 pounds, he's about the size the car was designed for.


The Soul is shockingly huge inside. I wanted a Soul last summer to replace my Forester for its carrying capacity. But used car prices were all fuqt up and I wasn't going to pay $15K for a 100K Kia.

/ Thank goodness
// See the Fark thread below where Kia thievery is rampant in Milwaukee because they can be hot-wired due to lack of key fob NFC.
 
MBooda
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He couldn't have gotten far.

If he's in Hufflepuff, yeah, but looks like he may be Gryffindor.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

benelane: It's one of them damn Kids in Kias from the other thread, isn't it?


Pretty sure this isn't what 877-Kars-4-Kids is supposed to be used for.
 
