(CNN)   The first rule of the school mass shooting club is you don't talk about the school mass shooting club   (cnn.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This surely won't spin out of control into mass hysteria and end up hurting thousands of struggling yet innocent kids while doing absolutely nothing to solve the actual problem.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
You'd think Bezerkley would be a super-liberal haven where kids don't turn into this crap.
 
runs with mutts [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I read an article somewhere this morning saying that researchers looked into school shootings in the early 2000s, and they learned two things help identify school shooters. One of them was they absolutely tell people they're gonna do it.

So the first rule of school shooter club is tell somebody.

Haha, I found the article. It was here on Fark this morning.
 
wage0048
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If we've learned anything, it's that law enforcement is so incredibly farking inept in this country that is is necessary to talk about your planned crimes as much as humanly possible in advance if there is to be any chance of law enforcement stopping the crime before a bunch of innocent children are slaughtered.

So, by all means, talk, text, email, facebook, twitt, or whatever about your planned crimes.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: This surely won't spin out of control into mass hysteria and end up hurting thousands of struggling yet innocent kids while doing absolutely nothing to solve the actual problem.


Boo, you suck.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
How many doors do they have? I heard that's the main problem.
 
Lycan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: giantmeteor: This surely won't spin out of control into mass hysteria and end up hurting thousands of struggling yet innocent kids while doing absolutely nothing to solve the actual problem.

Boo, you suck.


They may suck but where's the lie?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The hospital mass shooting club should adopt that rule.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: This surely won't spin out of control into mass hysteria and end up hurting thousands of struggling yet innocent kids while doing absolutely nothing to solve the actual problem.


Florida's precedent of releasing a 10 year-old's mug shot is deplorable, but in this instance the police report having discovered collected weapons and the electronics needed for IEDs.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

buravirgil: giantmeteor: This surely won't spin out of control into mass hysteria and end up hurting thousands of struggling yet innocent kids while doing absolutely nothing to solve the actual problem.

Florida's precedent of releasing a 10 year-old's mug shot is deplorable, but in this instance the police report having discovered collected weapons and the electronics needed for IEDs.


Open record laws apply to felony arrests for minors. Is it right? Maybe not in this case but that is the very open records law in Florida says and sometimes the openness has downsides.
 
Bslim
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Authorities also prepared a mental health response through the city's Mobile Crisis Team to evaluate the teen.
He turned himself in Monday, police said, and was arrested on suspicion of possessing destructive device materials and threatening to commit a crime which will result in death or great bodily injury"

Funny what reasonable results can be accomplished when authorities are not cosplaying at being "operators"
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

