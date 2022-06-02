 Skip to content
(ABC News) Michael Avenatti's potential presidential run put on hold for about four years
    Michael Avenatti, Fraud, Identity theft, Lawyer  
Tannhauser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He tarnished the porn industry, that's for sure.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'EvERy DeM EvryWHerE LovE HiM anD WanT HiM PReSIdEnT!' - People stupid enough to vote for trump
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bye bye trash goblin.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Avenatti briefly wept as he told the judge he will forever be known as a "disgraced lawyer."

Oh, come on, don't make lawyer jokes that easy.
 
hubcity
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta say, he talked a good game. Turned out he was corrupt as they come. I feel bad about getting sucked in.
 
TheDarkSaintOfGin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no! Anyway...
 
CrosswordWithAPen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It'd be refreshing to have a crook as president, one who has already been convicted.
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can name names and shame users who supported this asshole for President?
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The judge denied Avenatti's request to wear a suit to his sentencing hearing.

More judges need to do this.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm beginning to question some of Stormy Daniels' life decisions.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bye, Propecia!
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubcity: Gotta say, he talked a good game. Turned out he was corrupt as they come. I feel bad about getting sucked in.


This pretty much sums it all up, sad.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the end from stormy Daniel's perspective would it have been better just to keep it a secret?
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm never gonna stop reminding y'all how some of y'all thought he was sexy, lol
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Avenatti briefly wept as he told the judge he will forever be known as a "disgraced lawyer."

Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like the judge ruled his behavior to be...

*puts on sunglasses*

Ave-naughty.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For some reason I thought he was already there.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Methinks he took his Better Call Saul cosplay a little bit too seriously.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moroning: Can name names and shame users who supported this asshole for President?


To be fair many were just hoping he would offer Stormy a new position
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WillofJ2: In the end from stormy Daniel's perspective would it have been better just to keep it a secret?


And people wonder "wHy dIdNt sHe CoMe FoRWaRd SoOnEr."
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: I'm never gonna stop reminding y'all how some of y'all thought he was sexy, lol


For those that like bad boys, he may have gotten sexier.

Prison visiting hours are posted online, go get em ladies! He's at rock bottom (you have a chance)
 
Zerochance
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Word.  He seemed like a real dickwad.

Now do Republicans too.  ANY Republican.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am confused as to why laws apply here
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
no mention of him being disbarred?
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
4 years in a federal PYIA penitentiary ?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubcity: Gotta say, he talked a good game. Turned out he was corrupt as they come. I feel bad about getting sucked in.


He talked a good game for about 5 minutes.

Then he tweeted a picture of a DVD and it started to become apparent that he was full of shiat.

I laughed whenever people would say he was gonna run for president.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltdanman44: no mention of him being disbarred?


If you disbarred lawyers who broke laws, there'd be a lot less lawyers.  Who would want that?
 
Pincy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The judge said the sentence reflected the "abuse of trust" Avenatti demonstrated

Now if only we could hold our public servants up to the same scrutiny.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Cheron: Moroning: Can name names and shame users who supported this asshole for President?

To be fair many were just hoping he would offer Stormy a new position


Por que tan serioso
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Bye, Propecia!


Now, see. This is a quality comment.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: no mention of him being disbarred?


That probably comes along now.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

hubcity: Gotta say, he talked a good game. Turned out he was corrupt as they come. I feel bad about getting sucked in.



I thought he looked and acted like a creep from the first time I saw him.  My predjudice is vindicated!
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It was so cringe to see people fellating that obvious huckster assclown.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Avenatti briefly wept as he told the judge he will forever be known as a "disgraced lawyer."

Nope. He'll be forever known as "that asshole." If & when Avenatti's name is ever mentioned in the future, the recollection will be something like "...who? Oh, that asshole."
 
0MGWTFBBQ
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What was it he said as his closing word?  I think it was basta?

Well, basta. Way to give TFG something to point out that he was actually right about.

/squirrel/nut/broken clock/etc/etc.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Moroning: Can name names and shame users who supported this asshole for President?


I'mma be fair: yes, it's weird how liberals get weirdly horny for major political figures... But at least they knock that shiat off once the shoe drops.
 
EyeballKid
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
He was the Resistance grifter who crawled so the Lincoln Project could run.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: It was so cringe to see people fellating that obvious huckster assclown.


The worst part is realizing that Stormy Daniels is still screwed, and Trump still managed to get away with it, in large part because of that asshole.
 
bthom37
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: I'm never gonna stop reminding y'all how some of y'all thought he was sexy, lol


They'll never admit to it.  But at night, right before bedtime, they'll definitely remember that year where they thought he was gonna take down Trump, become President, and have toe curling sex with them.
 
KeithLM
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well if Trump wins in 2024 he'll probably pardon Avenatti since Trump loves corruption, and considering how much he likes bad lawyers, he'll probably hire him too.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Moroning: Can name names and shame users who supported this asshole for President?


Name one. And if you can, sure that person can be shamed.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: It was so cringe to see people fellating that obvious huckster assclown.


What's aged worse? Avenatti, or this?
media.newyorker.comView Full Size
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: The judge denied Avenatti's request to wear a suit to his sentencing hearing.

More judges need to do this.


Avenatti should have gone with a black turtle neck, black leather pants and a cape. Own it, man!
 
lincoln65
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Avenatti getting a longer sentence than farking Roger Stone is priceless
 
TheDarkSaintOfGin
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: IRestoreFurniture: It was so cringe to see people fellating that obvious huckster assclown.

What's aged worse? Avenatti, or this?
[media.newyorker.com image 850x566]


Yes
 
bthom37
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: IRestoreFurniture: It was so cringe to see people fellating that obvious huckster assclown.

What's aged worse? Avenatti, or this?
[media.newyorker.com image 850x566]


The cuomosexual stuff was way worse.  Because Avenatti really did hide his theft for at least a year, IIRC.  Cuomo had obviously done the whole "sending infectious COVID patients into nursing homes" thing within a couple months of his meteoric rise, so there was much less reason to fall for his shiat.
 
EyeballKid
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: IRestoreFurniture: It was so cringe to see people fellating that obvious huckster assclown.

What's aged worse? Avenatti, or this?
[media.newyorker.com image 850x566]


I see you and raise you

cdn.hillreporter.comView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Moroning: Can name names and shame users who supported this asshole for President?

Name one. And if you can, sure that person can be shamed.


Do we raelly need to open up that floodgate?
 
tasteme [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

EyeballKid: MattytheMouse: IRestoreFurniture: It was so cringe to see people fellating that obvious huckster assclown.

What's aged worse? Avenatti, or this?
[media.newyorker.com image 850x566]

I see you and raise you

[cdn.hillreporter.com image 850x438]


Guys, this is your intervention.

Please stop turning oppositional political figures into sex symbols.
 
