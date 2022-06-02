 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Oingo Boingo, The Replacements, Pixies, Nik Kershaw, and more. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #351. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
40
    More: Live, Accountable Fundraising, KUCI's Annual Fund Drive, KUCI's outstanding lineup, Fundraising, donation, Radio format, freeform, air  
•       •       •

87 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 02 Jun 2022 at 12:30 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



40 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-Covid, non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Greetings from my office!
Had yesterday afternoon off, REALLY enjoyed the show yesterday, so much so that I made my pledge when I got to a computer.
Looking forward to more good shtuff!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Stumbled on this today which I thought met a very reasonable level of rowdyness
Sniffany & The Nits - Chicken Liver
Youtube OLcaYPIqzyc
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Pista: Stumbled on this today which I thought met a very reasonable level of rowdyness
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/OLcaYPIqzyc?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Damn, now *that* takes me back!!

/Hello everyone, I will be joining you for the day and doing art. Rare mid-week day off that I don't have to bust my ass on chores.
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Prepped for takeoff.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Standing by. Guess I'll make my annual pledge today ;)
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I've lost audio
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Buenos tardes, denizens.
I have a free evening to indulge myself in some good company and  top tunes...
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

djslowdive: I've lost audio


bloody careless!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
okay it is back now
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

djslowdive: I've lost audio


have you tried turning off and back on?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
yikes. lotta people with the day off hanging out in the thread. guess i shouldn't have picked today to mail it in.

/i kid
/running on very little sleep though
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: yikes. lotta people with the day off hanging out in the thread. guess i shouldn't have picked today to mail it in.

/i kid
/running on very little sleep though


We all live there I think.

i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hi everybody,
Present.
Does after work evening count as a day off?
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Wow, doomed already.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: socalnewwaver: yikes. lotta people with the day off hanging out in the thread. guess i shouldn't have picked today to mail it in.

/i kid
/running on very little sleep though

We all live there I think.

[i.etsystatic.com image 570x252]


Can definitely relate.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Wow, doomed already.


well why are you listening to shiatty jazz pregame???
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Hey! I wasn't prepared to that!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
thespindrifter:

We all live there I think.
img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Wow, doomed already.


HA! I missed it when I making my donation and I got re-directed away from the KUCI page
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: Wow, doomed already.

well why are you listening to shiatty jazz pregame???


Hmm. I just had lunch, but I may have room for a bite or two of low-hanging fruit...
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Back from my annual healthcare checkup -- everything looks good. The doctor was like: "Dude, you really should cut back on the beer & cigarettes, but other than that, keep doing what you're doing!"

Me:  "Yes Ma'am!"

So now I'm back hanging out with you lot, and take a wild guess? That's right -- beer, cigarettes, and awesome music.  :)
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm guessing the Oingo Boingo track isn't going to be the one I heard over the P.A. at the pet store the other day. That was the weirdest one I've heard in a while (as in a weird choice for public background music).
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: I'm guessing the Oingo Boingo track isn't going to be the one I heard over the P.A. at the pet store the other day. That was the weirdest one I've heard in a while (as in a weird choice for public background music).


Unlike all the "normal" Oingo Boingo tracks there are.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....

[Fark user image 640x476] [View Full Size image _x_]


people under 30 are like wtf is that
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Do you know that KUCI has a wonderful plan for your life?
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
BourbonMakesItBetter: Cool pet store, were they playing "No Spill Blood"?


No Spill Blood (Live)
Youtube KrHL78SJ09k


Seems appropriate
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

djslowdive: BourbonMakesItBetter: I'm guessing the Oingo Boingo track isn't going to be the one I heard over the P.A. at the pet store the other day. That was the weirdest one I've heard in a while (as in a weird choice for public background music).

Unlike all the "normal" Oingo Boingo tracks there are.


Fair point. I can't remember what came up after that one, but it was also an interesting choice. I like to imagine that the person responsible for selecting bland, inoffensive music to pipe into retailers is attempting to revolt but not get fired by selecting stuff that one could plausibly claim is mainstream just because it was popular.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....

[Fark user image 640x476] [View Full Size image _x_]

people under 30 are like wtf is that


It's actually quite alarming how many bands are releasing stuff on cassette these days.
Topographies did it for instance.
I still have a nice Denon deck that I just use for transferring to the pooter. People occasionally send me bootleg tapes so it's quite handy to have knocking about
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
BourbonMakesItBetter:

Fair point. I can't remember what came up after that one, but it was also an interesting choice. I like to imagine that the person responsible for selecting bland, inoffensive music to pipe into retailers is attempting to revolt but not get fired by selecting stuff that one could plausibly claim is mainstream just because it was popular.

My daughter manages a vape shop in Miami, her station of choice:

https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=socalnewwaver

so proud.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: Pista: socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....

[Fark user image 640x476] [View Full Size image _x_]

people under 30 are like wtf is that

It's actually quite alarming how many bands are releasing stuff on cassette these days.


Those who cannot remember the past, etc.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I suppose in a way the lyrics to this song are the theme of my life.
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.