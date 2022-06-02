 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   "Dogs can detect Covid with high accuracy, even asymptomatic cases"   (nbcnews.com) divider line
20
    More: Interesting, Dog, Dominique Grandjean, Polymerase chain reaction, human sweat samples, Previous studies, positive cases, dogs, Dr. Cynthia Otto  
•       •       •

285 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jun 2022 at 12:50 PM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bump because dogs are the best.

/not sub
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And they can even dig a hole big enough to bury you.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And this is how your dog becomes an asymptomatic spreader?
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your dog wants the steak you can't smell or taste.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

North_Central_Positronics: Your dog wants the steak you can't smell or taste.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I prefer cat scans to lab reports.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I wonder how long it takes to train

A local exterminator used to advertise their "termite detector dog" with a picture of her on every truck.

The dog perhaps has passed away, because while the dog picture is still on the trucks, it is captioned "PET FRIENDLY"

So I wonder why they didn't get another termite detector dog

Too hard to train, or less effective than hoped?
 
ssaoi
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I sure your cat could warn you too, if she didn't hate you and everyone you know.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: I prefer cat scans to lab reports.


I think a PET is generally the way to go
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Amazing headline, Subby.

+1
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Mike regretted putting a ham sandwich in his pants after being yanked out of line by the TSA and sealed in Isolation for five days.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Madman drummers bummers: I prefer cat scans to lab reports.

I think a PET is generally the way to go


It's pretty old tech but so are dog sniffers.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zizzowop [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ssaoi: I sure your cat could warn you too, if she didn't hate you and everyone you know.


What Animals Kill The Most Humans Each Year? - WorldAtlas


Domestic Cats are somehow still absent from this list
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Some can also detect diabetes.

// and brain cancer
// don't read that book if you hate ugly-crying
 
Screaming Candle
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Bulldong. It's not the detection, it's the alert. Dogs are kinda dumb and self train to make people happy.

USE A COVID TEST.
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

wegro: Amazing headline, Subby.

+1


wat
 
chitownmike
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Zizzowop: ssaoi: I sure your cat could warn you too, if she didn't hate you and everyone you know.

What Animals Kill The Most Humans Each Year? - WorldAtlas


Domestic Cats are somehow still absent from this list


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Screaming Candle: Bulldong. It's not the detection, it's the alert. Dogs are kinda dumb and self train to make people happy.

USE A COVID TEST.


...not your personal erotica site!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
But dogs allegedly increase your risk of contracting Covid, or that's what this article from a site called Fark claims.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.