 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mashable)   Mocking corporate pandering during Pride Month: "As a gay teenager, I never felt like I had the proper tools to succeed. That's why, for this Pride Month, I've partnered with Home Depot"   (mashable.com) divider line
49
    More: Amusing, Corporation, Twitter, Business, Common Lisp  
•       •       •

802 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 02 Jun 2022 at 2:05 PM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



49 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
marketplace.orgView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good link, subby.

"As a gay teenager, I never felt like I had the support I needed, especially given the fact that my home life was fractured & very off balance. That's why, for this pride month, I've partnered with Dr. Scholl's Custom Fit Orthotics,"
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When companies change their rainbow logos back to normal on July 1, I want to ask them:

"So, do you no longer support LGBT rights?"
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

bostonguy: When companies change their rainbow logos back to normal on July 1, I want to ask them:

"So, do you no longer support LGBT rights?"


Never did.

A lot of them actively give to politicians trying to limit our rights.  It was only after Bishop v Oklahoma was decided that they deemed giving the appearance of supporting us is profitable in the US, Canada, Australia and most of Europe.  It's a transparently cynical approach to civil rights.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Nice.  They did it right this time.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I guess the cool thing about this is 30 years ago if you told someone this would be a thing in 2022, they would have probably rolled their eyes and said "Sure".
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Mashable listicle featuring nothing but embedded deleted tweets.  Good job mods on greenlighting the absence of content.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The Northrop Grumman one gave me a sensible chuckle.
 
Thingster
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

bostonguy: When companies change their rainbow logos back to normal on July 1, I want to ask them:

"So, do you no longer support LGBT rights?"


Ours more fun looking at the regional logos of international corporations.

For some odd reason, they don't seem to change the background of their Middle Eastern, South Asian, and African divisions.
 
AbortionsForAll [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Not gonna lie, I secretly like all the pandering during pride month.

I find the knee-jerk backlash of visceral hate against the evidence of the acceptance of queer folk into the broader cultural narrative ... sad, more than anything, I suppose.

/gonna go buy some more rainbow covered shiat
//then i'm gonna wear that rainbow crap to work
///profit.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It used to be just:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Now:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Now I just want butter.

For pride month, how about we just let all of these hilarious LBTQ people do all the tweets?
Just for a month, no angry racist, no famous a-hole hot takes... just all queer all the time...

Sorry, where was I? Oh yea, BUTTER.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
We promise not to serve any chickens with rainbow feathers for the entire month of June!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: It used to be just:

[Fark user image 289x174]

Now:

[Fark user image 800x1500]


We encouraged people to fly their freak flag.  This was the expected result and I'm here for it.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: [Fark user image 850x460]


*Child. A poor black child.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
As a gay teenager, I never felt I could create links with people or get their approval.  That's why, for this Pride Month, I've partnered with Fark.com.
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My dream for Pride Day is when groups of lions start eating these corporate whores.
 
Chevello
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: It used to be just:

[Fark user image 289x174]

Now:

[Fark user image 800x1500]


We're gonna need more flagpoles
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: BeotchPudding: It used to be just:

[Fark user image 289x174]

Now:

[Fark user image 800x1500]

We encouraged people to fly their freak flag.  This was the expected result and I'm here for it.


60 seconds of pat buchanan saying he's horny
Youtube uT4Ab4ehwHM
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I wish I had a personalized flag...
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: It used to be just:

[Fark user image 289x174]

Now:

[Fark user image 800x1500]


Right? What part about 'Rainbow covers all colors' do gaybies demand to change? We worked hard, fought hard were murdered, beaten and raped so we could fly that flag, but gaby genners each want their own flag and alphabet letter because-'We're more special than you old gays that bled so we can hold hands in public and marry'. It's just more 'divide and conquer', kiddies, and you play right into the haters bloodstained hands. Take a good look at dissolving women's rights. You wouldn't listen to us about that either.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: It used to be just:

[Fark user image 289x174]

Now:

[Fark user image 800x1500]


i.gifer.comView Full Size


/ If you need that many gender identities, just use your name.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Being pandered to by corporations is a nice problem for you to have compared to the problems the gay people before you had.
 
Bslim
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Not a gay teenager
padresteve.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
LucklessWonder [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El Brujo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Where's the flag for "I'd let Jennifer Lawrence pee in my mouth"?
 
KrustyKitten
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SBinRR: I guess the cool thing about this is 30 years ago if you told someone this would be a thing in 2022, they would have probably rolled their eyes and said "Sure".


30 years ago all my conservative parents knew about gay was the heavily pixelated genitals on news feeds from the annual SF pride parade. Thank goodness times have changed.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
ESPNs College GameDay just got Fabulus!
 
El_Dan
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
lol, some of those are legitimately funny.

But also kind of funny that progressives on Twitter and similar were the ones pushing for corporations to take stances on social issues, which is what led to this point.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

skybird659: Take a good look at dissolving women's Birthing People rights.


/FTFY
//'Woman'/'Women' no longer exist.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: It used to be just:

[Fark user image image 289x174]

Now:

[Fark user image image 800x1500]


Every time someone complains about too many orientations, letters or genders, another gets added. You just played yourself.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: It used to be just:

[Fark user image 289x174]

Now:

[Fark user image 800x1500]


A pride event must be a nightmare for the colorblind.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Made me laugh, but I'll give credit where it's due by pointing out that big corporations in the US have done a lot to advance the cause of gender equality by adopting and enforcing equal employment opportunity policies and by publicly expressing support for the cause. They have plenty to answer for on other issues, but they deserve recognition for this.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

El Brujo: Where's the flag for "I'd let Jennifer Lawrence pee in my mouth"?


yellow bandana, right pocket.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

LucklessWonder: [Fark user image 425x439]


Forgot:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lusiphur
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

skybird659: BeotchPudding: It used to be just:

[Fark user image 289x174]

Now:

[Fark user image 800x1500]

Right? What part about 'Rainbow covers all colors' do gaybies demand to change? We worked hard, fought hard were murdered, beaten and raped so we could fly that flag, but gaby genners each want their own flag and alphabet letter because-'We're more special than you old gays that bled so we can hold hands in public and marry'. It's just more 'divide and conquer', kiddies, and you play right into the haters bloodstained hands. Take a good look at dissolving women's rights. You wouldn't listen to us about that either.


Oh hai, it's the gay boomers, here to tell everyone how great they are and that they solved all LGBTQ problems ever so it's totally ok that they treat people of color, women, and transfolks like shiat, and how we should all be grateful that they're accepted now and have turned into the same pieces of shiat white cis-het men have always been!

I used to do a lot of pro bono work for a major city's Pride organization and several other very large, established LGBTQ organizations. I stopped because it turned out that as soon as gay boomer white cis- men got some acceptance, they started acting like... het boomer white cis- men. Turns out, white bomber men just suck, regardless of who they like to stick their dangly bits into.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I had a pair of Mork and Mindy suspenders as a little kid.  Who knew the road that would lead me down...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iaazathot
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yeah, it's pandering, but anyone who thinks that it doesn't contribute to a broader acceptance of LGBTQ+ folks is lying to themselves. Corporate pressure may be the only thing that keeps some states from practically making LGBTQ+ folks legal to hunt.

I get it. At the same time, do you really want it to go away?
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

thorpe: Good link, subby.

"As a gay teenager, I never felt like I had the support I needed, especially given the fact that my home life was fractured & very off balance. That's why, for this pride month, I've partnered with Dr. Scholl's Custom Fit Orthotics,"


Tool is the key word.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The path of eventual social acceptance is never without cringe.
 
Bslim
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

iaazathot: Yeah, it's pandering, but anyone who thinks that it doesn't contribute to a broader acceptance of LGBTQ+ folks is lying to themselves. Corporate pressure may be the only thing that keeps some states from practically making LGBTQ+ folks legal to hunt.

I get it. At the same time, do you really want it to go away?


This.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I believe the worth of a person should be judged by their character and empathy, not by their carnal proclivities/non-proclivities.  It honestly should not be a factor, but it is thanks to the flailings of an ultramoralist trend that should die a slow, agonized death.

That being said, I approve of this practice and want more harassment of corporate entities.  Maybe this month we can get Tony the Tiger to get some pants.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I worked at a home depot many moons ago and it was by far the queerest place I've ever worked before or since.

And everyone got along great. At least amongst those who worked there more than a few months.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Corporate sponsorship?

Oddly it kind of makes sense for Home Depot
Those interior decorators are probably good customers.

/ please keep glitter out of the tool isle though I don't wed a fabulous hammer
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

El_Dan: lol, some of those are legitimately funny.

But also kind of funny that progressives on Twitter and similar were the ones pushing for corporations to take stances on social issues, which is what led to this point.


Progressives want corporations and the powerful to stand up for the marginalized at all times, not only when it's profitable.  The fact that so many companies did, and still do, back some incredibly awful politicians and groups, while publicly putting out a rainbow themed logo and saying how much they've always cared about civil rights.  Never mind they only started doing this in 2018 after Bishop v Oklahoma was ruled on in the supreme court and guaranteed some basic rights to have a damn family long after it was overdue.  It's the corporate equivalent of a school bully harassing you for years but then trying to be all chummy because you got a car in high school and they didn't.

Chick fil A's campaign last year is the poster child for the hypocrisy intrinsic with rainbow capitalism.
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.