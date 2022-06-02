 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   Man sought after AR-15 and piggy bank are stolen from Florida home. Police hope the burglar is simply aiming for change   (clickorlando.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Rifle, Police, Marion County, Florida, United Kingdom, Tropical wave, Bolt action, Marion County Sheriff's Office, break-in  
11 Comments     (+0 »)
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How did the thief get into the gun safe and is he able to get around the trigger locks?
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldernell: How did the thief get into the gun safe and is he able to get around the trigger locks?


I'm sure he backed his truck up to the house and pulled it out of the wall, like with ATMs.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldernell: How did the thief get into the gun safe and is he able to get around the trigger locks?


Snap


I'm sure because FL is a free state such bolschevikismses are not required and the dipshiat owner will not be held responsible for being the negligent mother farmer he or she is
 
dbrunker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not to worry, I know the perfect detective for this case!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the piggy bank ok?
 
deadromanoff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just wonderful....

/this is about15 miles from me.
 
germ78
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Ask the homeowner if he knows anyone who would know where his guns are kept or if he had anyone by to do contract work in the house in the past 6 months. Those two things would likely generate some quick leads.

/unless he's a dum-dum and leaves the gun safe unlocked because "what if someone breaks in while I'm sleeping I don't want to be fumbling around in the dark" because that really worked out well in this situation
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

germ78: Ask the homeowner if he knows anyone who would know where his guns are kept or if he had anyone by to do contract work in the house in the past 6 months. Those two things would likely generate some quick leads.

/unless he's a dum-dum and leaves the gun safe unlocked because "what if someone breaks in while I'm sleeping I don't want to be fumbling around in the dark" because that really worked out well in this situation


Haaaa gun safe.

Spend all that money on your gun you mount it on the wall.  Also it has to be loaded and no sissy gun locks, you need to able to act fast when the homo  nazi fascists start attacking and try to grab your kids for the underground sex ring cabal operated out of pizza and flower shops.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm sure the cops will be all over this as one of their own was kidnapped.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Change You Can Count (on)
 
Dimensio
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

germ78: Ask the homeowner if he knows anyone who would know where his guns are kept or if he had anyone by to do contract work in the house in the past 6 months. Those two things would likely generate some quick leads.

/unless he's a dum-dum and leaves the gun safe unlocked because "what if someone breaks in while I'm sleeping I don't want to be fumbling around in the dark" because that really worked out well in this situation


I keep one gun out of the safe when at home.  If I am leaving home without that gun, it gets locked in the safe with the others.

My cats may have been trained on gun safety, but I am still not leaving anything to chance.
 
