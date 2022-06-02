 Skip to content
(KING 5 News)   No, the COVID vaccine can't give you Monkeypox. Homosexuals are not people who only have sex at home. Lean beef does not come from cows who live on hillsides   (king5.com) divider line
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grape Nuts are not made from grapes.

Or nuts.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Conspiracy 101

If you deny the Monkeypox/Covid Conspiracy you're part of the Monkeypox/Covid Conspiracy
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
However, you can get leprosy from children's aspirin.
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure subby. Next you're gonna try and tell me chocolate milk doesn't come from brown cows.

/Pull the other one, it's got bells on it.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the bill gates mind control chip is only activated by eating tartar sauce.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And what's the DEAL with airline food?
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IlGreven
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Says you. My sister's boyfriend knows a guy who worked at a Jiffy Lube and his brother met a guy that took the vaccine and it made his balls drop off.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sandbar67
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time flies like an arrow. Fruit flies like a banana
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rhode Island. Neither Road, nor Island. Discuss.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, the COVID vaccine can't give you Monkeypox.

Yet. Just wait two weeks
 
DittoToo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The homosexuals I know are the only people I know having sex at home.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Notice it DIDN'T say that Monkeypox can't give you COVID.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The fact that this question ever got asked in the first place is pretty convincing evidence that the human race is a failed species.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
ctighe2353
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

FigPucker: Sure subby. Next you're gonna try and tell me chocolate milk doesn't come from brown cows.

/Pull the other one, it's got bells on it.


That's just silly.

But the covid vaccine does cause war, inflation and high gas prices.  We didn't have these problems before the vaccine came out so it must be the cause
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The homosexuals I know prefer sex at home because there is less lynching and bigotry there.
 
trasnform
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Don Quixote is not a story about a donkey named "Hotay"
 
Bslim
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Americans are getting exponentially stupider. The country is not gonna make it to Mars,.it won't even make it to the next decade.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Bslim: Americans are getting exponentially stupider. The country is not gonna make it to Mars,.it won't even make it to the next decade.


We've always been this stupid. The difference is that we didn't use to have the internet, so we didn't know exactly how stupid we all were.
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

toraque: Bslim: Americans are getting exponentially stupider. The country is not gonna make it to Mars,.it won't even make it to the next decade.

We've always been this stupid. The difference is that we didn't use to have the internet, so we didn't know exactly how stupid we all were.


The only thing I would add is that it's not just Americans, it's everyone.  It's something that sometimes gets lost on Fark's primarily US-based audience.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'll do my own research.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It gave me an incredible urge to throw my own feces at other people. Coincidentally, this was also around the time Trump was having a lot of rallies, so cause/effect may be questionable.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Guinea Pigs are neither pigs, nor from Guinea.
Roger Daltrey has nothing to do with the World Health Organization.
The Milgram experiment has nothing to do with weighing things in metric.
Dr. Oz is not from Kansas, nor does he live in the Emerald City.
Leaving buttered bread in your garden will not attract butterflies.
Hummingbirds do, in fact, know the words.
There is no such thing as "The Cloud"; There is only someone else's computer.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: It gave me an incredible urge to throw my own feces at other people. Coincidentally, this was also around the time Trump was having a lot of rallies, so cause/effect may be questionable.


WastrelWay
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If a chicken lays an egg in the garden, it is a vegetable.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Bslim: Americans are getting exponentially stupider. The country is not gonna make it to Mars,.it won't even make it to the next decade.


The morons are the booster stage.  They were useful for getting us started and off the launching pad, but now they have exhausted their fuel, and we must jettison them to burn up on reentry so that the second stage can make it to orbit.
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well...by that logic, the monkeypox vaccine shouldn't give you Covid.

Wait...there's NO monkeypox vaccine?!  Then that must mean that there's no Covid.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
