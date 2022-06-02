 Skip to content
(Slate)   👀   (slate.com) divider line
36
    More: Weird, Binocular vision, Depth perception, Eye, Selling out, national shortage of googly eyes, Eye color, Saturday Night Live, craft chain Michaels  
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When taken too far...
images2.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*question headlines*

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"national shortage of googly eyes" is the name of my no-longer-secret-codephrase cover band....
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They did look cute on the rocks
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bought some googly eyes at Michaels in January for a school project for my kid.  They were kind of cleaned out already, but Michael's is always like that.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: I bought some googly eyes at Michaels in January for a school project for my kid.  They were kind of cleaned out already, but Michael's is always like that.


Never ask me about my business, Kay.
 
turboke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is emoji HOTY a category? Because that's a potential winner right here.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


good rule of thumb: don't turn away from a cactus
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are practical


cf.shopee.phView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Instant face pareidolia

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stevejovi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christopher Lloyd called...

i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watched the film this weekend. Pretty good
 
indy_kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GREAT GOOGILY MOOGILY!!!
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: I bought some googly eyes at Michaels in January for a school project for my kid.  They were kind of cleaned out already, but Michael's is always like that.


same. two kids, big into art projects , have lots in different sizes and colors.

Willing to sell a pair of eyes for $100 each and an NFT of each pair for $1000
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size

Bunger bunger bunger... BUNGER!
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
question: do the eyes have to move around to be considered googly eyes?

or can they be created using a marker and a circular sticker?
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
looks like good timing for the googly-eye webcam filter I just made.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Remember that trend -- or at least trending item in 'news' sites -- where women would googly eye one boob, along with pipe cleaner antlers, to look like Rudolph the Reindeer for christmas parties?  I would post pics, but I'm not sure where that is on the 'allowed' to 'not allowed' scale here these days.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Probably best to link it, even though you technically don't see anything.

https://imgur.com/gallery/1hFXH
 
McFarkus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

indy_kid: GREAT GOOGILY MOOGILY!!!


Who are the Chefs ?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Everything Everywhere All at Once is a really kick ass movie, BTW.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
 I put these on this poster 10 years ago when we moved in.
I don't think anyone has noticed yet....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
♫ Barney Google, with the goo-goo-googly eyes
Barney Google had a wife three times his size
She sued Barney for divorce
Now he's living with his horse
Barrrrney Google, with the goo-goo-googly eyes♫

/old
//and I mean OLD
 
buravirgil
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Ernest Hare and Billy Jones: Barney Google (1923)
Youtube SHx0PeiTE9w
1923
 
craigzy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Best movie I've seen in years. YEARS. YEARS.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Googly eyes make everything better.
 
Nullav
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Can we just have a shortage of shortages already?

/Not that this affects me.
//I have a billion of 'em.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
malle-herbert
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
