(BBC-US)   Video of the moment an earthquake hits a classroom in Sichuan. Chinese government immediately claims that it is not its fault   (bbc.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chinese government immediately bans the use fo the term "earthquake" in all future press reporting.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's hot.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is the most localized earthquake I've heard of.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mikemil828
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they have video cameras in all the classrooms?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I love that there are only lateral excitations.
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, that pun is a little shaky.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course it's not their government's fault.  It's the fault of US earthquake generating satellites.

*or so they will claim.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I love that there are only lateral excitations.


Frakes is throwing himself around while Dorn is just standing there.
 
Plane Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikemil828: Do they have video cameras in all the classrooms?


In China you just assume that you're being watched at every moment.
 
Wizzywig
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bravo, subby.
 
Wizzywig
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Plane Guy: mikemil828: Do they have video cameras in all the classrooms?

In China you just assume that you're being watched at every moment.


Yeah.  People here pay good money for that.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'd say it's the Xianshuihe fault.
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Russ1642: That is the most localized earthquake I've heard of.


At this time of day, in that part of the country, entirely within a kitchen?
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Waitaminnit - they have two classroom doors, and at least the back door is NOT bolted and chained shut? Aren't those kids in danger of being shot? Don't the Chinese love their kids as much as we true-blue Americans?
 
booztravlr [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
stuffy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Loved the kid covering their heads with paper.
 
