(KING 5 News)   New regulations against puppy mills pass in county with only one puppy shop, as some decry unfair targeting and others wonder where their puppy flour will come from   (king5.com) divider line
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yeah, how do you cook these without puppy flour?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So that's where all those yappy dogs are coming from...
 
schubie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you have a doodle or other "designer dog" of any kind? Congratulations, you're the problem. Stop this shiat. Stop it right now.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wouldn't it be easier to grow them in labs?
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From puppy mills comes collie flour, subby.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emersonbiggins: Wouldn't it be easier to grow them in labs?


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We are looking for a dog. We keep our eyes peeled on the shelters and rescused, but most of the rescuses are just weird reclusive middle age women with all kinds of oddities going on. Pretty much every shelter dog around here is a pit, or pit mix, or clearly one of the above that they are trying to pretend isn't. Nothing against pits, i've known some awesome ones, but i'm not rolling the dice on a dog that probably already has issues and is a pit.

So we started looking at breeders, and now its just, "Ok, is this a legit breeder or a mill?" and everyone points fingers at eachother and calls each other mills.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: Yeah, how do you cook these without puppy flour?
[Fark user image 220x229]


Hush now.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Responsible breeders exist but they generally don't sell to pet stores.

/Adopt a shelter mutt.  You're saving a life and getting unconditional love.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: Yeah, how do you cook these without puppy flour?
[Fark user image 220x229]


And is it AP, cake or gluten-free?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this more of that stupid "criminals don't abide by laws, so laws are useless" shiat?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snapper Carr: Responsible breeders exist but they generally don't sell to pet stores.

/Adopt a shelter mutt.  You're saving a life and getting unconditional love.


Also free neuter/spay and low cost shots.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Ghastly stench of puppy mills"

Negativland - The Greatest Taste Around
Youtube xWxW-7vTo2Y
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snapper Carr: Responsible breeders exist but they generally don't sell to pet stores.

/Adopt a shelter mutt.  You're saving a life and getting unconditional love.


Yup, but figuring out if someone is a responsible breeder is tricky in and of itself. There are obvious red flags for many of them.

Our last dog was a mutt, and the best dog we could ever ask for. But we also knew his lineage and trusted the people who raised him as a puppy. For someone who has kids, or close neighbors, shelter dogs can be a big liability and risk.

In the meantime i have a rescue lady who had a dog we loved, who wouldn't let us have him because he will be on our farm part of the time, and we haven't gotten around to fencing in a couple hundred acres.
 
trippdogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know large breeders get a bad rap but at least they have some government oversite. There are plenty of messed up small breeders out there operating completely under the radar.  It really comes down to individual cases.

Daisy came from a large breeder in Iowa, and she was 100% scientifically proven to be the best dog in the history of forever...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bob's Red Mill will probably have it.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LineNoise: Snapper Carr: Responsible breeders exist but they generally don't sell to pet stores.

/Adopt a shelter mutt.  You're saving a life and getting unconditional love.

Yup, but figuring out if someone is a responsible breeder is tricky in and of itself. There are obvious red flags for many of them.

Our last dog was a mutt, and the best dog we could ever ask for. But we also knew his lineage and trusted the people who raised him as a puppy. For someone who has kids, or close neighbors, shelter dogs can be a big liability and risk.

In the meantime i have a rescue lady who had a dog we loved, who wouldn't let us have him because he will be on our farm part of the time, and we haven't gotten around to fencing in a couple hundred acres.


Ask your vet for recommendations for local breeders.  If there's a dog club in the area, get involved with them.  Visit local dog shows.

There's an entire community of dog lovers in most areas.  They'll tell you who to avoid and where the good ones are.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: LineNoise: Snapper Carr: Responsible breeders exist but they generally don't sell to pet stores.

/Adopt a shelter mutt.  You're saving a life and getting unconditional love.

Yup, but figuring out if someone is a responsible breeder is tricky in and of itself. There are obvious red flags for many of them.

Our last dog was a mutt, and the best dog we could ever ask for. But we also knew his lineage and trusted the people who raised him as a puppy. For someone who has kids, or close neighbors, shelter dogs can be a big liability and risk.

In the meantime i have a rescue lady who had a dog we loved, who wouldn't let us have him because he will be on our farm part of the time, and we haven't gotten around to fencing in a couple hundred acres.

Ask your vet for recommendations for local breeders.  If there's a dog club in the area, get involved with them.  Visit local dog shows.

There's an entire community of dog lovers in most areas.  They'll tell you who to avoid and where the good ones are.


Yeah our old vet already knows to have his eyes open for stuff. Wife and I and kid are all far apart on what kind of dog we want, so its just the right dog needs to fall into place and make a connection.

I'm still pissed about the one that fell through the cracks, because our rescues up here are bonkers.
 
taliesinwi
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
LineNoise:

I'm still pissed about the one that fell through the cracks, because our rescues up here are bonkers.

I'm convinced most rescues are just dog hoarders who figured out how to game the system so they could have more dogs than normally allowed.
Kind of like the Good Omens quote about those quirky booksellers that try to avoid actually selling you books.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
God dammitt, do something about the f*cking Amish.  I've seen those operations first hand and they're disgusting.  One of the women with me threw up on the spot.

The Amish are brutal bastards.  Come on Pennsylvania, put an end to it!
 
One Size Fits Some
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

LineNoise: We are looking for a dog. We keep our eyes peeled on the shelters and rescused, but most of the rescuses are just weird reclusive middle age women with all kinds of oddities going on. Pretty much every shelter dog around here is a pit, or pit mix, or clearly one of the above that they are trying to pretend isn't. Nothing against pits, i've known some awesome ones, but i'm not rolling the dice on a dog that probably already has issues and is a pit.

So we started looking at breeders, and now its just, "Ok, is this a legit breeder or a mill?" and everyone points fingers at eachother and calls each other mills.


Easy way to tell if it's a breeder or a mill:

It's a mill. Some are better, some are worse;  but if they are breeding dogs purposely for income, those dogs are being treated as commodities, not individuals.
 
Leftover Cocaine [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What a puppy mill might look like.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Leftover Cocaine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

LineNoise: We are looking for a dog. We keep our eyes peeled on the shelters and rescused, but most of the rescuses are just weird reclusive middle age women with all kinds of oddities going on. Pretty much every shelter dog around here is a pit, or pit mix, or clearly one of the above that they are trying to pretend isn't. Nothing against pits, i've known some awesome ones, but i'm not rolling the dice on a dog that probably already has issues and is a pit.

So we started looking at breeders, and now its just, "Ok, is this a legit breeder or a mill?" and everyone points fingers at eachother and calls each other mills.


Go to the AKC and find their 'puppy rep' for the breed you are interested in. My sister was the puppy rep for miniature schnauzers for a number of years.

https://www.akc.org/akc-breeder-referral-contacts/
 
