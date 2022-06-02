 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1774, Parliament completed the Coercive Acts with the Quartering Act, which received less glowing reviews among audiences than their later collaborations with George Clinton and the Funkadelic Mothership   (history.com) divider line
12
    More: Vintage, Boston Tea Party, American Revolution, British Parliament, Massachusetts Government Act, Boston Port Act, original incarnation, Boston Harbor, Administration of Justice Act  
•       •       •

229 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jun 2022 at 7:40 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How's that working out for ya?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My favorite thing is that all references to Parliament are accompanied by appeals to GIVE UP THE FUNK, WE WANT THE FUNK, GOTTA HAVE THAY FUNK
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The colonists rebelled against high taxation that would be comically low by today's standards, and centralized control and regulation which would look like anarchy to any current federal employee or government official.
 
germ78
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That'll show those ungrateful colonists!

/at least we got a useless amendment out of it
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What Parlaiment means to me: specifically the late 70s (1970s and the driver's age) bus driver who smoked while she drove.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*ahem*
Dr. Funkenstein owns the P-Funk Mother ship, thankyouverymuch.
 
Bslim
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

alex10294: The colonists rebelled against high taxation that would be comically low by today's standards, and centralized control and regulation which would look like anarchy to any current federal employee or government official.


To be fair the only thing the government spent money on was guns and ships to get more loot from other colonies
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The Brits were robbing us with both hands in terms of trade which pissed people off enough.  The forced quartering of soldiers in people's homes was insult added to injury.
 
Trevt
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The Quartering?
Fark user imageView Full Size

Well I didn't think he was that old, but he hasn't got any more popular and that is both sad and totally the nasty little neckbeard's own damn fault.
 
Olthoi
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: The Brits were robbing us with both hands in terms of trade which pissed people off enough.  The forced quartering of soldiers in people's homes was insult added to injury.


Lost to history is the likely high amounts of rape involved with Brits staying in colonial homes.
 
Bslim
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Olthoi: Jake Havechek: The Brits were robbing us with both hands in terms of trade which pissed people off enough.  The forced quartering of soldiers in people's homes was insult added to injury.

Lost to history is the likely high amounts of rape involved with Brits staying in colonial homes.


allthingsliberty.comView Full Size

"You're gonna get raped"
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.