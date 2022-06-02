 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   UN agrees to change Turkey's official name to . . . uh, "The Artist Formerly Known as Turkey"   (aljazeera.com)
53
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Was "Turkey Mc.Turkface" already taken?
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Apparently Sultan Erdogan didn't like the constant comparisons to a certain North American fowl.

So I'mma start calling them "Chicken" just to spite him.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article would have been helpful if it had explained how to say "Türkiye" in English.

Is it "Tur-kee-uh"? That's how it sounds in Hebrew, and Hebrew often pronounces countries the way that they pronounce themselves.

Like, "Czech Republic" in Hebrew is "Chechia."
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
They'll still be turkey to me.
because they act like one.

well I won't say that to their faces if I have to buy a new anvil though, they produce good stuff.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
But does every country call that bird by the same name?
 
Bslim
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn3.gstatic.comView Full Size


*approves*
 
stuffy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Been looking for several minutes. Can't find a U with two dots anywhere on my keyboard.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Their english name now contains non-english characters.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I like Türkiye's people, but their leader seems like an authoritarian jerk. I expect they recently thought the same of us.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What ridiculous bullshiat.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
untappd.akamaized.netView Full Size
 
Target Builder
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That's nobody's business but the Türks
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Jive Turkey it is then
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Can't wait to eat some Türducken on Thanksgiving. I can do without the Tofurkiye, though.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Maybe, after he dismantles all of Kemal Attaturk's reforms, the name will be تركيا
 
King Something
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That's nice. Now if only they would stop genociding the Kurds and formally acknowledge their genocide of the Armenians.
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Umlauts, not just for diaeresis anymore.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Why they changed it, I can't say
People just liked it better that way
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
2021: Turkey
2022: Turkiye
2023: Ye
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I've often wondered why countries aren't internationally known as what they call themselves.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

stuffy: Been looking for several minutes. Can't find a U with two dots anywhere on my keyboard.


That bugs me. It's incredibly easy to use accented vowels on a phone. But if you hold down U on a laptop or desktop, it just does uuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu, which is useful, but not as useful.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

bostonguy: The article would have been helpful if it had explained how to say "Türkiye" in English.

Is it "Tur-kee-uh"? That's how it sounds in Hebrew, and Hebrew often pronounces countries the way that they pronounce themselves.

Like, "Czech Republic" in Hebrew is "Chechia."


Technically, I think that's what we're supposed to call  it in English too, with a slight spelling difference (Czechia).  That happened a few years ago but mostly I just see it on maps and stuff.
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: I've often wondered why countries aren't internationally known as what they call themselves.


I think it's cool to see how different languages say different names, including country names. Hayastan is known to most people as Armenia.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Now we gotta change everything - mashed potatoes, stuffing,... and from now on it's cЯanbeЯЯey sauce. Make a note of it.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: I've often wondered why countries aren't internationally known as what they call themselves.


White supremacy, Euro-centrism, British colonialism, you name it.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
A Türkiye once bit my sister.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
what about Turkyeezy
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Türkiye

More metal than Böners in Chürch.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: A Türkiye once bit my sister.


Hold on, I think you'll like where this is going.  The Türk word for "turkey" is "hindi."
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: I've often wondered why countries aren't internationally known as what they call themselves.


Agreed.  This is what it sounds like when you refuse:

memegenerator.netView Full Size


/That goes for South Americans who get pissy about Americans calling themselves American as well.
//Lots of folks are gonna have trouble saying "Nippon"
///Germany seems to have the most names: Alemani, Germania, Deutschland, Saxony, etc.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: The Türk word for "turkey" is "hindi."


The Hebrew word for "turkey" (the bird) is "hudu."

The Hebrew word for "India" is "hodu."
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: swahnhennessy: I've often wondered why countries aren't internationally known as what they call themselves.

White supremacy, Euro-centrism, British colonialism, you name it.


Eh, not sure most Americans could pronounce the names as they are known by the countries in question. Case in point: Türkiye.

Also, how to they say "China" in Mandarin? I'm sure everyone would butcher that!
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Is it conceivable Erdogan also might also order Turkey/Türkiye to revert to the Arabic script?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Oh good. Since we don't have a country called Türkiye in NATO, they should have no say on Finland and Sweden joining NATO.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: stuffy: Been looking for several minutes. Can't find a U with two dots anywhere on my keyboard.

That bugs me. It's incredibly easy to use accented vowels on a phone. But if you hold down U on a laptop or desktop, it just does uuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu, which is useful, but not as useful.


AutoHotkey to the rescue. I've got my main script in a shared folder so it runs of my desktop and laptop. I've been adding to it for years. I use it for keyboard and mouse control. Of course MS could incorporate this sort of thing into the OS but the best they have is the absolutely useless Win-Period popup, and of course the slightly more useful character map. I have AutoHotkey set up so if I type an a followed by two apostrophes it replaces it all with á. Follow the a with two carets gives you â and so on. Here's a sample of the code for the a character:
:*?c:a''''::à
:*?c:A''''::À
:*?c:a''''::á
:*?c:A''''::Á
:*?c:a'^'^::â
:*?c:A'^'^::Â
:*?c:a'"'"::ä
:*?c:A'"'"::Ä
:*?c:a'~'~::ã
:*?c:A'~'~::Ã
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: swahnhennessy: I've often wondered why countries aren't internationally known as what they call themselves.

White supremacy, Euro-centrism, British colonialism, you name it.


Yeah, fark those white supremacist colonialists from China who refer to America as Meiguo, and those white supremacist Arabic-speaking colonialists who refer to Germany as Almanya.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

menschenfresser: Is it conceivable Erdogan also might also order Turkey/Türkiye to revert to the Arabic script?


No way in hell. Turks and Arabs are not the same peoples. They kinda hate each other. They have difference languages and cultures.

Never, ever, call a Turk an Arab and vice versa.

(And remember Lawrence of Arabia.)
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well, o'm going to wait for the whole Russia/Ukraine thing settles down before I update all my globes.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm sure the general public of American's who measure things in Rhode Islands will gobble that right up before November. I can see the geography class exam papers now....

1. Türkiye or Turkey?

Ones a sammich and the other was someone drunk at the keyboard banging wingdings in Word.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Russ1642: moothemagiccow: stuffy: Been looking for several minutes. Can't find a U with two dots anywhere on my keyboard.

That bugs me. It's incredibly easy to use accented vowels on a phone. But if you hold down U on a laptop or desktop, it just does uuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu, which is useful, but not as useful.

AutoHotkey to the rescue. I've got my main script in a shared folder so it runs of my desktop and laptop. I've been adding to it for years. I use it for keyboard and mouse control. Of course MS could incorporate this sort of thing into the OS but the best they have is the absolutely useless Win-Period popup, and of course the slightly more useful character map. I have AutoHotkey set up so if I type an a followed by two apostrophes it replaces it all with á. Follow the a with two carets gives you â and so on. Here's a sample of the code for the a character:
:*?c:a''''::à
:*?c:A''''::À
:*?c:a''''::á
:*?c:A''''::Á
:*?c:a'^'^::â
:*?c:A'^'^::Â
:*?c:a'"'"::ä
:*?c:A'"'"::Ä
:*?c:a'~'~::ã
:*?c:A'~'~::Ã


Fark replaced the backwards quote characters (used as an escape character) with a normal apostrophe because reasons.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: stuffy: Been looking for several minutes. Can't find a U with two dots anywhere on my keyboard.

That bugs me. It's incredibly easy to use accented vowels on a phone. But if you hold down U on a laptop or desktop, it just does uuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu, which is useful, but not as useful.


If it's a Mac, it's just [alt]+u to get the diacritics, then enter the letter you want. ü

Alt + e gets you a é
Alt + i gets you î

Windows uses a system of Alt+#### codes.  I think Alt + 0162 is a £ but not certain.  Or, bring up a run command and launch the Character Mapper, scroll down, and find the desired letter+diacritic combo.

No idea on Linux - I assume it involves scrolling through a series of message boards filled with awkward true believers to find a line of code to enter into bash, which brings up the appropriate accents, but also deletes your printer drivers and sets the screen resolution to 2048 x 200.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: But does every country call that bird by the same name?


No. Swedish: kalkon. Norwegian: kalkun.
The country, in Swedish: Turkiet. In Norwegian: Tyrkia.
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

bostonguy: menschenfresser: Is it conceivable Erdogan also might also order Turkey/Türkiye to revert to the Arabic script?

No way in hell. Turks and Arabs are not the same peoples. They kinda hate each other. They have difference languages and cultures.

Never, ever, call a Turk an Arab and vice versa.

(And remember Lawrence of Arabia.)


That's a reference to the Ottoman Empire that Erdoğan seems to be wanting to bring back. Ottoman Turkish used the Arabic abjad and that was eliminated when Ataturk made his reforms.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
alt+129 gets you a ü
 
newsvertisement
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Erdogan also demands to be known as a strong, virile man with a fully-functioning, slightly above average size, penis.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Izunbacol: moothemagiccow: stuffy: Been looking for several minutes. Can't find a U with two dots anywhere on my keyboard.

That bugs me. It's incredibly easy to use accented vowels on a phone. But if you hold down U on a laptop or desktop, it just does uuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu, which is useful, but not as useful.

If it's a Mac, it's just [alt]+u to get the diacritics, then enter the letter you want. ü

Alt + e gets you a é
Alt + i gets you î

Windows uses a system of Alt+#### codes.  I think Alt + 0162 is a £ but not certain.  Or, bring up a run command and launch the Character Mapper, scroll down, and find the desired letter+diacritic combo.

No idea on Linux - I assume it involves scrolling through a series of message boards filled with awkward true believers to find a line of code to enter into bash, which brings up the appropriate accents, but also deletes your printer drivers and sets the screen resolution to 2048 x 200.



ctrl + shift + U + #### (unicode code point) in a linux program.  E.g. é is ctrl-shift-U + 00e9
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Are they still opposing Finland and Norway joining? If so, they can eat a bowl of dicks. Their new name is Turki, with a heart dotting the i until they get with the program.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

djslowdive: alt+129 gets you a ü


NO Û
 
cSquids
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Izunbacol: moothemagiccow: stuffy: Been looking for several minutes. Can't find a U with two dots anywhere on my keyboard.

That bugs me. It's incredibly easy to use accented vowels on a phone. But if you hold down U on a laptop or desktop, it just does uuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu, which is useful, but not as useful.

If it's a Mac, it's just [alt]+u to get the diacritics, then enter the letter you want. ü

Alt + e gets you a é
Alt + i gets you î

Windows uses a system of Alt+#### codes.  I think Alt + 0162 is a £ but not certain.  Or, bring up a run command and launch the Character Mapper, scroll down, and find the desired letter+diacritic combo.

No idea on Linux - I assume it involves scrolling through a series of message boards filled with awkward true believers to find a line of code to enter into bash, which brings up the appropriate accents, but also deletes your printer drivers and sets the screen resolution to 2048 x 200.


On Mac you can just use longpress of a letter and it will bring up a list of options for the letter (like on IOS).  ü for instance was longpress u and then 2 for the second option.   It is a slightly weird thing to make this an official "English" translation when the character isn't really in the normal alphabet, though not as big of a deal as it used to be on computers.
 
