(Al Jazeera)   China is harassing Canadian aircraft near North Korea, apparently unaware of the fact that the people they're messing with act polite but are the only ones in history to successfully invade the USA and burn down the White House   (aljazeera.com) divider line
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah, but how many Stanley Cups have they had in the past 30 or so years?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The Brits burned down the White House.  Twarnt the Canadians.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
After we burned down their capitol.. they're not very original
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Yeah, poke Dudley Do-right. That's a great idea.
 
Amish Tech Support
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
But Nickleback. Country of subhumans with milk bags.

\ Love you Canada. Thanks for LetterKenny
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: The Brits burned down the White House.  Twarnt the Canadians.


Shhhh.... Let the polite little syrup swillers have their thing
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If China ever gets into a real war with someone who can fight back, we're going to learn that they aren't any better than the Russians.
 
toetag
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Canada wasn't a country during the white house burning. That was English troops.
 
