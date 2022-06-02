 Skip to content
(The US Sun)   I hereby dub thee "Sir Osis of Liver"   (the-sun.com) divider line
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I assumed that this headline was going to be about Keith Richards being knighted.
 
New Age Redneck
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sir Loin of Beef?
Sir Duke of Ellington?
 
Cheesehead_Dave [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Arise, Sir Loin of Beef
Youtube 8Qtgm5g5Gyo
 
Cormee
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"it found those who drank "medium to potentially hazardous" amounts of alcohol felt better during hospital treatment."

Possibly because they weren't drinking?
 
Fano
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This being the UK I'm sure the units for "moderate drinking" are 10ml/week.
 
MBooda
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wagstaff: explain the symptoms of cirrhosis.

Barravelli:


Sure, So roses are red
So violets are blue
So sugar is sweet
So so are you.
 
donutsauce
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"UK experts say alcoholis unlikely to cause better health, but healthier people drink more because they can."

Yup
 
Zeff
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Cormee: "it found those who drank "medium to potentially hazardous" amounts of alcohol felt better during hospital treatment."

Possibly because they weren't drinking?


TFA follows that with
"They reported less disability and pain and better overall health before and after operations, compared to those who have little or no alcohol."

/Finished it for you.
//You're welcome.
///Copy-paste, how does that work?
 
johnphantom
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I was a hardcore every day all day drinker since I was 17 for 30 years. I was diagnosed with cirrhosis at age 47, given less than a year to live, put on the transplant list, and was getting paracentesis once a week where they suck the fluid your liver leaked into your abdomen out. One week they took 5 liters out of me.

I started taking 15mg of CBD in pill form and smoking about a gram of THC bud a day since diagnosis of liver disease. Later on I started eating about a gram of decarbed THC kief and dabbing 0.5 gram concentrate THC a day too. The liver is one of only two organs your body has that can regenerate, and has cannabinoid CB1, CB2 and CB3 receptors for cannabis to help with healing. I also cut fat and salt from my diet, and started taking caffeine (liver doctor gave me a paper that says 2-3 cups a day of coffee is good for your liver) along with a couple tablespoons of apple cider vinegar a day. My MELD (Model for End-stage Liver Disease) score is a 6 less than 5 years after diagnosis, the lowest the scale goes and considered "normal" function.

September 19th will be 6 years sober of alcohol.
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

donutsauce: "UK experts say alcoholis unlikely to cause better health, but healthier people drink more because they can."

Yup


Agreed, but just because you can doesn't mean you should.

I like drinking. I like being healthy. I have to slow down drinking so I can keep drinking. Funny how that works.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Cheesehead_Dave: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/8Qtgm5g5Gyo]


You're too kind, Your Majesty!
 
Cormee
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Zeff: Cormee: "it found those who drank "medium to potentially hazardous" amounts of alcohol felt better during hospital treatment."

Possibly because they weren't drinking?

TFA follows that with
"They reported less disability and pain and better overall health before and after operations, compared to those who have little or no alcohol."

/Finished it for you.
//You're welcome.
///Copy-paste, how does that work?


That part was redundant, that's why I didn't include it.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ less than a minute ago  

johnphantom: I was a hardcore every day all day drinker since I was 17 for 30 years. I was diagnosed with cirrhosis at age 47, given less than a year to live, put on the transplant list, and was getting paracentesis once a week where they suck the fluid your liver leaked into your abdomen out. One week they took 5 liters out of me.

I started taking 15mg of CBD in pill form and smoking about a gram of THC bud a day since diagnosis of liver disease. Later on I started eating about a gram of decarbed THC kief and dabbing 0.5 gram concentrate THC a day too. The liver is one of only two organs your body has that can regenerate, and has cannabinoid CB1, CB2 and CB3 receptors for cannabis to help with healing. I also cut fat and salt from my diet, and started taking caffeine (liver doctor gave me a paper that says 2-3 cups a day of coffee is good for your liver) along with a couple tablespoons of apple cider vinegar a day. My MELD (Model for End-stage Liver Disease) score is a 6 less than 5 years after diagnosis, the lowest the scale goes and considered "normal" function.

September 19th will be 6 years sober of alcohol.


Congrats man.  I'm not cirrhotic (yet), and am trying my damndest to break the dependency before it comes to that.  Did the cannabis thing for about a year, but turns out that my body reacts poorly to it over time, so lost that option.  Hope you keep improving, or at least hold firm.

Seriously, congratulations.
 
